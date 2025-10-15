Kingbull Technology, INC.: Kingbull Launches Voyager 2.0, A High-End Torque-Sensing Cargo eBike Featuring Bafang-Customized Motor and Dual Samsung Batteries

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2025 / Kingbull is pleased to announce the release of Voyager 2.0, a high-end cargo powerhouse built for riders who demand strength, stability, and versatility in one machine.

Designed with a 450 lbs max payload and a one-piece welded aluminum rear rack rated for 200 lbs, the Voyager 2.0 delivers unmatched utility without sacrificing performance. The bike is available in dual battery option as well.

Designed to Endure

Kingbull's design ethos has always leaned toward purposeful engineering instead of cosmetic excess. The Voyager 2.0 embodies that philosophy completely. Its Bafang 750W hub motor, paired with a torque sensor and 7-speed Shimano Altus transmission, delivers a perfect blend of strength and endurance. The sensor not just ensures smooth power delivery, it also helps conserve battery life for longer range.

The Samsung lithium-ion battery is hidden but removable. It's built with high-density UL-certified cells that hold 720Wh (48V 15Ah) of capacity. The bike is also available as a dual-battery model for riders who want to undertake longer commutes. Charging is handled by a 48V 3.0A UL-certified smart charger. A full charge on the single battery model takes five to six hours.

The Voyager 2.0 is built to handle rough paths as well as smooth roads. It rolls on CST 20×4.0-inch puncture-proof tires that grip the ground with ease. These wide tires add balance on loose soil and also help on uneven city streets.

For comfort and shock absorption, the bike uses an in-house coil spring fork at the front. It gives 60 mm of travel with lock and preload adjustment to keep your ride cushy over bumps or rough patches on the road.

To further increase rider comfort, the seatpost features an eco-leather saddle. It also allows height changes with clear scale lines, so riders can set it to match their build without guesswork. The frame suits riders from 5'2" to 6'6", and has a step-thru design for easy mounting and dismounting. Despite its size and capability, the bike stays manageable with a net weight of 76 lbs.

The Voyager 2.0 features a 4.0" full-color multifunction display positioned directly in front of the rider. It shows battery level, ride speed, assist mode, and other details in real-time. The screen is bright and easy to read in daylight. At night, it stays clear without glare which helps keep focus on the road. The buttons are placed close so your hands do not move far from the grip.

For safety, the bike comes with ZOOM hydraulic disc brakes on both wheels. The brakes use two pistons and 180 mm rotors to offer steady control when stopping at high speed or rolling down a steep path. Riders can trust the brakes to react fast without much effort on the lever.

For night use, the bike has an integrated 48V LED headlight as well as an electric horn. At the back, there is a tail light with brake highlight that makes you clear to traffic when you slow down. These lights give solid vision and also signal your moves to others on the road.

The Voyager 2.0 also includes front and rear plastic fenders to block mud and water on your trips. In addition to that, it comes with a free cable lock, a compact air pump, and dual side mirrors.

Built to Carry

When it comes to hauling cargo, the Voyager 2.0 is in a class of its own. It's not just capable, it's purpose-built for heavy-duty utility. The foundation of this strength lies in its all-aluminum frame and one-piece welded rear rack, rated to handle a remarkable 200 lbs of load on the rack alone and up to 450 lbs total payload capacity.

Due to full frame integration, the rack transfers weight evenly through the chassis, maintaining balance even when fully loaded. Moreover, instead of the usual side kickstand, the bike comes with a sturdy center kickstand to help with loading and unloading or cargo.

The torque sensor, the hydraulic brakes, the step-thru frame, the fat tires… every component of the bike has been designed to maximize its utility for cargo haulers. It even offers a walk mode, besides 5 levels of pedal-assist, to help riders walk with their loaded bikes at a manageable speed of 2.3-2.9 mph.

For additional accessories, the bike comes with a free bungee cord with hooks to stabilize bags, crates, or irregular loads on the rear rack. It also comes with free rear footrest pegs that fold out to support an additional passenger or provide stability when loading cargo. Last but not least, it also offers a free padded seat cushion to ensure a comfortable experience for the additional passenger.

More Than a Machine

As always, Kingbull distinguishes itself from the competition by offering not just a machine, but an experience backed by the brand's commitment to rider confidence and long-term service. The Voyager 2.0 is likewise backed by a comprehensive 2-year warranty, offering assurance on both electrical and mechanical components.

Kingbull provides free shipping with a delivery time of 2-5 business days, depending on location. To protect your investment and give you absolute confidence, Kingbull also offers a 15-day return policy. Moreover, Kingbull's rapidly growing dealer network, which is set to cover all U.S. states this year, means that professional support, spare parts, and expert service are never far away.

Key Specs

Motor : Bafang-customized 750W brushless hub motor (85Nm Peak)

Battery : 48V 15Ah (720Wh) Samsung lithium battery

Max Range : Up to 100 miles (dual battery range)

Max Speed : 28 MPH (20 MPH throttle only)

Frame : Full aluminum alloy, integrated removable battery

Rear Rack Capacity : 200 lbs (one-piece welded aluminum)

Payload Capacity : 450 lbs

Fork : Kingbull coil spring, lockable, 60mm travel

Tires : CST 20x4.0" puncture-proof tires

Brakes : ZOOM hydraulic disc brakes, 2 pistons, 180mm rotors

Drivetrain : Shimano 7-speed derailleur

Display : 4.0" full-color multifunction screen

Pedal Assist : 5 PAS levels + walk mode

Water Resistance : IPX6

Weight : 76 lbs

Rider Height: 5'2" - 6'6"

Halloween Pricing

Voyager 2.0: Now $1,249

Voyager 2.0 (Dual Battery): Now $1,549

Extra Deal: Get $250 off when you buy two bikes!

Offer valid through November 2 - don't miss out on these spooky-good savings!

About Kingbull

Kingbull is a well-known brand in the fat-tire e-bike space, focused on building electric bikes that work great for both urban commuting and off-road adventures. All Kingbull bikes come with 4-inch fat tires and suspension systems to handle a variety of terrain comfortably. The Forge Series stands out with industry-leading build quality and high-end components from top brands like Samsung, Tektro, and BAFANG. Prices start at $999, and the lineup includes folding, commuter, full-suspension, and cargo models, so there's something for every type of rider.

So far, over 20,000 riders have chosen Kingbull. The brand has received more than 2,260 reviews, with an impressive rating of 4.88 out of 5.0.

Media Contact

Organization: Kingbull Technology, INC.

Contact Person Name: Ethan Doo

Website: https://www.kingbullbike.com/

Email: ethan.doo@kingbullbike.com

Contact Number: +12135884335

Address: 5101 Santa Monica Boulevard

City: Los Angeles

State: CA

Country: United States

SOURCE: Kingbull Technology, INC.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/kingbull-launches-voyager-2.0-a-high-end-torque-sensing-cargo-ebike-fe-1087100