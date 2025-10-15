Ascent AeroSystems Becomes First Domestic Small UAS Manufacturer to Achieve Cybersecurity Maturity Model (CMMC) Level 2 Certification

The CMMC 2.0 designation reaffirms Ascent's compliance with NIST 800-171 standards for protecting Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI)

Ascent joins the less than 1% the Defense Industrial Base ready to meet the November 2025 CMMC 2.0 requirement

WILMINGTON, Mass., Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascent AeroSystems, the world's leading manufacturer of rugged, all-weather coaxial unmanned aerial systems (UAS), today announced it is the first domestic UAS manufacturer to achieve Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2, with a perfect assessment score of 110/110.

This critical compliance certification verifies that Ascent has implemented and validated robust cybersecurity and information-security controls to protect Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI). It also underscores the company's readiness to meet the DoD's increasing demand for secure, NDAA-compliant UAS platforms across aerospace, defense, and government missions.

"In today's complex and ever-changing security landscape, cybersecurity readiness is a cornerstone of national defense readiness," said Paul Fermo, President of Ascent AeroSystems. "At Ascent, our commitment to security is part of our DNA. Achieving CMMC 2.0 certification further demonstrates our dedication to the highest possible standards as a U.S. manufacturer and supplier of NDAA-compliant Unmanned Aerial Systems."

A foundational requirement for doing business with the Department of Defense (DoD) and other federal agencies beginning in November 2025, less than 1% of the U.S. Defense Industrial Base (DIB) is currently recognized as CMMC 2.0 compliant. Ascent joins this distinguished, forward-leaning group of less than 400 organizations recognized as being at the forefront of cybersecurity excellence.

Why it Matters

As the DoD continues to advocate for the widespread integration of uncrewed systems across all service branches, Ascent's combination of proven manufacturing expertise, MOSA-ready modular design, Blue UAS Cleared and NDAA-compliant platforms and now, CMMC 2.0 certification, make it the only domestic small UAS partner capable of supporting the Department's vision for building a secure, scalable, and sustainable UAS ecosystem.

"Being the first small UAS manufacturer to earn CMMC 2.0 certification is also a testament to the rigor and discipline of our team," Fermo added. "Their unwavering commitment to excellence is at the core of why Ascent continues to be a trusted, ready partner to deliver the secure, American-made UAS solutions the DoD requires."

About Ascent AeroSystems

Ascent AeroSystems designs and manufactures rugged, coaxial unmanned aerial vehicles for defense, public safety, and industrial operators worldwide. Ascent's compact, all-weather, aircraft-grade platforms feature a unique cylindrical configuration that's more portable, more durable, and offers greater dispatch reliability than conventional quadcopters and multirotors, making them ideal for mission-critical operations in the toughest environments.

Acquired in 2024 by Torrance, CA-based Robinson Helicopter Company (RHC), a premier aerospace OEM with over 50 years of manufacturing experience. Ascent AeroSystems operates as a wholly owned RHC subsidiary.

For more information, visit ascentaerosystems.com.

