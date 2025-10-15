TOKYO, Japan, Oct 15, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda will present the world premiere of two ProZision series models, the first battery-powered riding mower series to be developed and sold by Honda, debuting at the Equip Exposition 2025 to be held in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S.A., October 21-24, 2025. The two models making their world debut are 1) the ProZision Autonomous, which operates autonomously, and 2) the ProZision, which will operate manually. Both models are scheduled to go on sale in the U.S. before the end of 2026.Striving to help people through its mobility products and services and continue to offer new value that will surprise and inspire people, Honda has been developing new technologies across its wide range of businesses. In the area of power products, Honda has been pursuing enhanced application of autonomous and intelligent technologies to its products to deliver new value that enables people to make their daily lives more enjoyable, while addressing various societal challenges.In particular, in the lawn care and landscaping industry in advanced countries, where an aging workforce and human resource shortage have become a concern, there is growing demand for products that increase the efficiency of landscaping work. Since the market launch of its first robotic lawn mower, the Miimo HRM500, in Europe in 2012, Honda has continued to offer products that contribute to making mowing and trimming more efficient and less labor-intensive.Against such a backdrop, Honda is introducing the ProZision series of riding lawn mowers that combine advanced mowing technologies Honda has amassed through years of research and development of various types of lawn mowers, with the latest autonomous and intelligent technologies. ProZision series models will deliver outstanding terrain handling capability that stands up to difficult landscaping conditions, as well as outstanding cutting performance with Honda MicroCut Twin Blades.The ProZision Autonomous is capable of operating in autonomous mode by memorizing and accurately following mowing routes and patterns pre-set by the operator, while recognizing its accurate location using GNSS*. During operation, onboard radar and LiDAR sensors provide 360-degree sensing of the surroundings to detect changes in terrain and obstacles to enable the ProZision Autonomous to automatically determine the appropriate mowing route. This makes it possible for the ProZision Autonomous to operate safely and achieve a high-quality lawn finish without needing a human operator on board.The ProZision Autonomous will contribute not only to addressing labor shortage and cost reduction challenges facing the lawn care and landscape maintenance industry, but also to mitigating worker burden in harsh work environments, such as rough terrain and dusty conditions.In addition to electrification, Honda will continue to expand application of autonomous and intelligent technologies to offer products that help people in their daily lives.Comments by Minoru Kato, General Manager of Motorcycle and Power Products Operations, Honda Motor Co., Ltd."Based on our desire to use our technologies to help people, Honda Power Products business has been offering products that help people in their daily lives and work for over 70 years. Equipped with autonomous and intelligent technologies, the ProZision Autonomous was developed to help reduce various burdens on landscaping businesses facing challenges such as an aging and workforce shortages. Moving forward, Honda will continue to contribute to improving the quality of people's work and daily lives through technological innovation that enables Honda to meet ever-changing market needs, while also enhancing its lineup of electrified products toward the realization of carbon neutrality by 2050."Key features of the ProZision series models- Outstanding mowing performanceThe ProZision series models feature three units of MicroCut Twin Blades, which cut the grass into fine pieces, allowing the discharged grass clippings to be redistributed more evenly to achieve a more clean lawn finish. Additionally, depending on the proficiency and preference of the operator, as well as condition of the lawn, the operator can select from three operating modes - Rapid, Normal, and Precise which will contribute to increasing the efficiency and quality of mowing.- Operability and ComfortThe ProZision series models are equipped with a display that shows essential information for the operator, such as remaining battery level. The integrated design of the steering levers and seat enables the operator to adjust the seat position without compromising operability and maintain a comfortable seated posture while mowing. Moreover, the full suspension system ensures a smooth, low-vibration ride even on hilly or uneven terrain, helping to reduce operator fatigue.Key features of the ProZision Autonomous- Autonomous operationAfter the operator manually maneuvers the ProZision Autonomous to let it memorize the desired mowing route/pattern (in Teaching Mode), when the operator issues an autonomous operation command using the app on a smart device, the ProZision Autonomous reproduces the memorized route/pattern using GNSS (in Playback Mode), to accurately recognize its location. Since multiple mowing routes can be set for different work sites, the ProZision Autonomous produces even, well-groomed turf finish by minimizing uneven cutting even under various conditions without requiring manual operation by a human operator.- Safety featuresEquipped with radar and LiDAR sensors, the ProZision Autonomous performs 360-degree sensing of its surroundings and automatically slows down or stops upon detecting approaching obstacles. Moreover, Honda original traction control functions amassed through the development of automobile product ensures stable operation in autonomous mode even on hilly and uneven terrain.* Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) is a collective name for satellite positioning systemsFor more details, please visit:https://global.honda/content/dam/site/global-en/newsroom-new/cq_img/news/2025/10/p251015eng/p251015eng.pdfAbout Equip Exposition 2025Dates: October 21-24, 2025Venue: Kentucky Exposition Center, Louisville, Kentucky, U.S.A.Official website: https://www.equipexposition.com/Source: Honda Motor Co, LtdCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.