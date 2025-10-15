Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 15.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Milliardär-gestützt: Eine 10-Bagger-Goldaktie, die gerade erst durchstartet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143TN | ISIN: SE0007578141 | Ticker-Symbol: 7MN
Frankfurt
15.10.25 | 08:14
0,135 Euro
-20,82 % -0,035
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MINESTO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MINESTO AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1450,18414:36
PR Newswire
15.10.2025 13:36 Uhr
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Minesto AB: VIDEO: Minesto CEO comments on the company's position as a leading ocean energy technology and its journey to build a new industry based on innovation

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In connection with the demonstration of the Dragon 4 tidal power plant in Gothenburg on 8 October 2025, Minesto's CEO Dr Martin Edlund held a presentation together with CTO Bernt Erik Westre and Concept Group Manager Björn Bergqvist. Martin Edlund began by commenting on the company's position as a leading ocean energy technology and the journey of building a new industry based on innovation.

The presentation is in Swedish and available on Minesto youtube channel:

Vd kommenterar bolagets position som ledande havsenergiteknik - presentation från 8 oktober 2025

The most recent CEO presentation in English is available on Aktiespararna youtube channel:

Minesto - Aktiedagarna Stockholm 16 september 2025

For additional information, please contact
Cecilia Sernhage, Chief Communications Officer
+46 735 23 71 58
ir@minesto.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/minesto-ab/r/video--minesto-ceo-comments-on-the-company-s-position-as-a-leading-ocean-energy-technology-and-its-j,c4250636

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/minesto-ab/i/minesto-presentation-showcase-of-dragon-4-8-oct-2025,c3477774

Minesto presentation showcase of Dragon 4 8 Oct 2025

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/video-minesto-ceo-comments-on-the-companys-position-as-a-leading-ocean-energy-technology-and-its-journey-to-build-a-new-industry-based-on-innovation-302584757.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.