Minesto AB: VIDEO: Minesto CEO comments on the company's position as a leading ocean energy technology and its journey to build a new industry based on innovation

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In connection with the demonstration of the Dragon 4 tidal power plant in Gothenburg on 8 October 2025, Minesto's CEO Dr Martin Edlund held a presentation together with CTO Bernt Erik Westre and Concept Group Manager Björn Bergqvist. Martin Edlund began by commenting on the company's position as a leading ocean energy technology and the journey of building a new industry based on innovation.

The presentation is in Swedish and available on Minesto youtube channel:

Vd kommenterar bolagets position som ledande havsenergiteknik - presentation från 8 oktober 2025

The most recent CEO presentation in English is available on Aktiespararna youtube channel:

Minesto - Aktiedagarna Stockholm 16 september 2025

