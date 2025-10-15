Lightwave Logic, Inc. Affirms Fully Rare-Earth-Free Supply Chain and Entirely U.S.-Based Production of Perkinamine

ENGLEWOOD, CO / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2025 / Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) (the "Company"), a leading developer of high-performance electro-optic (EO) polymer materials, today reaffirmed its commitment to supply chain independence by confirming that its proprietary Perkinamine® platform is fully rare-earth-free and is not impacted by the recent export restrictions from the Chinese government on rare-earth elements and magnets.

Unlike alternative platforms that rely on fragile, geopolitically sensitive supply chains-such as thin-film lithium niobate (TFLN) or indium phosphide (InP)-Perkinamine is engineered for complete supply chain resilience. Lightwave Logic's entire production process is conducted at its state-of-the-art facility in Denver, Colorado, ensuring full domestic control over manufacturing, quality assurance, and innovation.

"From the beginning, our mission has been to create a technology platform that delivers not only cutting-edge performance, but also geopolitical resilience," said Yves LeMaitre, CEO of Lightwave Logic. "In a world where supply chain continuity is a strategic imperative, Perkinamine stands alone-combining unmatched scalability with long-term sourcing confidence."

About Lightwave Logic, Inc.

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) is a technology platform company pioneering the development of proprietary electro-optic polymers that enable ultra-high-speed data transmission with low power consumption and compact form factors. These materials power next-generation photonic devices for telecommunications, data centers, and emerging AI infrastructure. Visit www.lightwavelogic.com for more information.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding polymer performance, manufacturing readiness, and potential real-world applications. Words such as "may," "will," "should," "anticipates," "believes," and similar expressions identify such statements. Actual results may differ materially due to risks including technical and manufacturing challenges, reliance on third-party foundries, delays in qualification, funding constraints, market competition, regulatory changes, and other risks described in Lightwave Logic's filings with the SEC, including the "Risk Factors" section of its most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q.

Contacts:

Ryan Coleman or Nick Teves

Alpha IR Group for Lightwave Logic

lwlg@alpha-ir.com

312-445-2870

SOURCE: Lightwave Logic

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/lightwave-logic-inc.-affirms-fully-rare-earth-free-supply-chain-and-en-1086951