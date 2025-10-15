Liberty Gold Corp.: Expansion of Near Surface High-Grade Oxide Mineralization at Rangefront Zone Reinforces Growth Potential at Black Pine Gold Project, Idaho

0.41 g/t Au over 41.1 meters in LBP1145 at 45 m below surface

0.92 g/t Au over 35.1 meters in LBP1141

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Gold Corp. (TSX: LGD; OTCQX: LGDTF) ("Liberty Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report additional strong results from its ongoing 40,000 meter ("m") feasibility reverse circulation ("RC") drill program at the Black Pine Gold Project ("Black Pine") in southeastern Idaho, designed for resource infill and conversion, technical compliance for feasibility and expansion of the resource.

Building on the success announced in the Company's September 4, 2025 press release, these latest results from 14 holes totalling 2,979 m of drilling, confirm that the Rangefront Zone continues to grow in strategically critical areas. Drill results importantly expand the near-surface oxide gold zone to >150 meters wide (north-south) and >200 meters-wide (east-west) in the upper portion of the Resource pit within what was previously waste blocks. (see below Figure 1: Cross Section through the Rangefront Area and Figure 2: Plan Map of the Rangefront Area with current drill holes) The newly expanded zone of near-surface oxide gold introduces the potential for significant changes to mining economics and sequencing strategy at Rangefront Zone as previously defined in the 2024 Preliminary Feasibility Study1.

Key Points:

Near-surface, higher-grade mineralization in western Rangefront continues to grow in size to the south, east and northwest, extending toward the historic heap leach pad area. 0.41 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") over 41.1 meters in LBP1145 at 45 m below surface

in western Rangefront continues to grow in size to the south, east and northwest, extending toward the historic heap leach pad area. Infill and conversion drilling continues to expand mineralization at Rangefront, with strong oxide gold grades and widths consistent with and extending the prior results. East Rangefront: 0.28 g/t Au over 125 meters in hole LBP1136 West Rangefront: 0.20 g/t Au over 53.3 meters and 0.92 g/t Au over 35.1 meters in hole LBP1141 North Rangefront: 0.37 g/t Au over 71.6 meters in hole LBP1144

continues to expand mineralization at Rangefront, with strong oxide gold grades and widths consistent with and extending the prior results. Infill drilling continues to add ounces near surface in zones previously categorized as waste in the 2024 Preliminary Feasibility Study due to lack of drilling.

near surface in zones previously categorized as waste in the 2024 Preliminary Feasibility Study due to lack of drilling. Additional Metallurgical drilling planned for Q4 2025 in the Rangefront area will provide additional composites to improve coverage of the expanded resource areas for the Feasibility Study.

planned for Q4 2025 in the Rangefront area will provide additional composites to improve coverage of the expanded resource areas for the Feasibility Study. Drilling at Rangefront is ongoing , with ~50 additional RC and core holes and 15,000 metres planned for 2025.

, with ~50 additional RC and core holes and 15,000 metres planned for 2025. Rangefront continues to emerge as a cornerstone growth area of the Black Pine Project, strategically located adjacent to infrastructure and the proposed leach pad. An update to the resource will begin in Q4 2025.

See https://vrify.com/decks/20346 for a dynamic 3D view of drill results at Rangefront Zone and implications for potential Resource expansion and Reserve conversion.

Jon Gilligan, President and CEO, stated: "As highlighted last month, Rangefront just keeps getting better. The latest results reinforce our view that Rangefront will play a central role in the future Black Pine mine plan. With just under two million ounces already defined and mineralization open laterally in all directions, Rangefront is now the premier growth area at Black Pine and a potential important starter pit. The 2025 drilling is showcasing the strength and scale of the Black Pine gold system and further positions Rangefront as a key driver of resource expansion and future value creation for shareholders."

Figure 1: Cross Section through the Rangefront Area





Figure 2: Plan Map of the Rangefront Area with current drill holes





Rangefront Area

There have been 14,289 meters of drilling completed in Rangefront in 2025 and there are another 15,000 meters planned. This is in addition to the 14,817 meters drilled in 2024 which were not included in the 2024 Preliminary Feasibility Study1. Together this new drilling will inform the updated Resource Study planned to begin in Q4 2025. Drilling will continue through the winter.

The currently defined Rangefront Area is a 1,500 x 1,200 x 300 m thick zone of continuous oxide gold mineralization discovered by Liberty Gold in 2021. The 2024 Preliminary Feasibility Study resource estimate for Rangefront is 1,619,000 Indicated and 296,000 inferred ounces of gold1, this resource did not include any of the exploration drilling completed 2024, which expanded Rangefront significantly in size to the west and east. Rangefront mineralization also compromises the most leach-amenable oxide material at Black Pine with metallurgical column leach testing showing a weighted average gold extraction of 86.9% (see press release dated March 22, 2023).

1See technical report "Black Pine Project NI 43-101 Technical Report, Oneida County, Idaho, USA", effective June 1, 2024, and dated November 21, 2024, prepared by Valerie Wilson, P.Geo. SLR Consulting Ltd.; Todd Carstensen, RM-SME AGP Mining Consultants Inc.; Gary Simmons, MMSA GL Simmons Consulting, LLC; Nicholas T. Rocco, Ph.D., P.E. NewFields Companies LLC; Benjamin Bermudez, P.E. M3 Engineering & Technology Corp.; Matthew Sletten, P.E. M3 Engineering & Technology Corp.; John Rupp, P.E. Piteau Associates Ltd.; Daniel Yang, P.Eng., P.E. Knight Piésold Ltd.; Richard DeLong, M.Sc. Westland Engineering & Environmental Services Inc. on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and press release dated October 10, 2024.

Additional works

One RC rig is working on resource conversion and focused, multi-purpose technical drill holes in the Discovery Zone, with assays results pending. Two RC drill rigs are working in Rangefront and expect to be double-shifted to increase production. One core rig is moving to the Rangefront area to complete additional holes for geotechnical metallurgical testing. One RC rig is completing hydrologic holes and exploration holes in east Rangefront. A geotechnical rig is expected to arrive in early November to complete the site engineering works.

For a table showing complete drill results for the current release, see this link: https://libertygold.ca/images/news/2025/October/BP_Intercepts_20251015.pdf

Peter Shabestari, P.Geo., Vice-President Exploration, Liberty Gold, is the Company's designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and validated that the information contained in the release is accurate.

QUALITY ASSURANCE - QUALITY CONTROL

Drill composites were calculated using a cut-off of 0.15 g/t Au. Drill intersections are reported as drilled thicknesses. True widths of the mineralized intervals vary between 30% and 100% of the reported lengths due to varying drill hole orientations but are typically in the range of 50% to 90% of true width. Drill samples were assayed by ALS Limited in Reno, Nevada for gold by Fire Assay of a 30 gram (1 assay ton) charge with an AA finish, or if over 5.0 g/t Au were re-assayed and completed with a gravimetric finish. For these samples, the gravimetric data were utilized in calculating gold intersections. For any samples assaying over 0.10 parts per million an additional cyanide leach analysis is done where the sample is treated with a 0.25% NaCN solution and rolled for an hour. An aliquot of the final leach solution is then centrifuged and analyzed by Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy. QA/QC for all drill samples consists of the insertion and continual monitoring of numerous standards and blanks into the sample stream, and the collection of duplicate samples at random intervals within each batch. All holes are also analyzed for a 51 multi-element geochemical suite by ICP-MS. ALS Geochemistry-Reno is ISO 17025:2005 Accredited, with the Elko and Twin Falls prep lab listed on the scope of accreditation.

