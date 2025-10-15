Verano Holdings Corp.: Verano Announces Grand Opening of Zen Leaf Antwerp in 19th Century Historic Ohio Train Depot, Offering Cannabis Consumers One of the Most Unique Dispensary Shopping Experiences in the U.S.

Zen Leaf is Located in Antwerp's Norfolk & Western Train Depot Originally Built in 1880 and Listed on the National Register of Historic Places

Located at 503 W. River Street, Zen Leaf Antwerp is situated less than five miles from the Indiana border and just a 30-minute drive from Fort Wayne, Indiana's second most populous city with more than 423,000 metro area residents 1

Zen Leaf Antwerp is Verano's sixth Ohio dispensary, expanding the Company's statewide vertical footprint that includes Zen Leaf locations in Bowling Green, Canton, Cincinnati, Dayton and Newark, and 22,000 square feet of state-of-the-art cultivation and processing operations in Canton

During Grand Opening weekend, Zen Leaf Antwerp is hosting a job fair onsite at the dispensary October 17 th and 18 th from 10:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., offering aspiring cannabis professionals the opportunity to apply and interview for a variety of positions

and 18 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., offering aspiring cannabis professionals the opportunity to apply and interview for a variety of positions Verano's active operations span 13 states, comprised of 158 dispensaries and 15 cultivation and processing facilities with more than 1.1 million square feet of cultivation capacity

CHICAGO, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verano Holdings Corp. (Cboe CA: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF) ("Verano" or the "Company"), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced the Grand Opening of Zen Leaf Antwerp, located at 503 W. River Street, on October 17, raising the Company's Ohio dispensary footprint to six statewide locations. Zen Leaf Antwerp will be open Monday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time.

Zen Leaf Antwerp - situated in the Norfolk and Western Train Depot built in 1880 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places - offers one of the most unique dispensary shopping experiences in the U.S. given its rich history and aesthetic. After opening for curbside pickup earlier this year, Zen Leaf Antwerp's Grand Opening follows the completion of interior and exterior restoration efforts focused on preserving and honoring the building's historic character and legacy. The dispensary is also located just five miles from the Indiana border and a 30-minute drive from Fort Wayne, Indiana's second largest metro area with more than 423,000 residents1.

On Friday, October 17th and Saturday, October 18th from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., the Company will host an onsite job fair at Zen Leaf Antwerp for aspiring cannabis professionals. Verano representatives will be available to conduct in-person interviews for both full and part-time cannabis advisor positions. More information can be found at www.verano.com/careers.

"We're excited to celebrate the Grand Opening of Zen Leaf Antwerp, where we'll offer cannabis shoppers a one-of-a-kind experience in one of the most unique and historic cannabis dispensaries in the nation," said George Archos, Verano founder and Chief Executive Officer. "As a landmark on the National Register of Historic Places, we're honored to preserve the historic character of this unique building, and we look forward to igniting an exciting new chapter for the Antwerp train depot as Ohio's newest Zen Leaf dispensary with the goal of creating jobs, revenue and economic growth opportunities in the community."

Along with its six statewide dispensaries, Verano's Ohio footprint includes 22,000 square feet of state-of-the-art cultivation and processing operations in Canton, where the Company produces its portfolio of award-winning products including Verano Reserve flower; (the) Essence pre-rolled joints, flower and extracts; Savvy and Nectar flower, vaporizers, and cured resin edibles and extracts; BITS low-dose, high-function edibles; Encore Edibles hand-crafted cannabis gummies, hard candies, mints, caramels and chocolates; and Avexia topical lotion, balm, bath soaks, tinctures, and RSO products that are made to effortlessly enhance any self-care routine.

For additional convenience and accessibility, patients can choose to order ahead at ZenLeafDispensaries.com for express in-store pickup.

Images of Zen Leaf Antwerp, including historical photos, are available for download here, and additional Company b-roll footage, logos and imagery can be accessed via Verano's Media Kit (credit "courtesy of Verano"). More information is available on the Company's Investor website.

