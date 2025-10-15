Terra Clean Energy Corp.: Terra Clean's Fraser Lakes B Deposit Contains Significant Rare Earth Element Potential and is Listed as an Active Government of Canada Rare Earth Deposit

Vancouver B.C., Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TERRA CLEAN ENERGY CORP. ("Terra" or the "Company") (CSE: TCEC, OTCQB: TCEFF, FSE: C9O0, is pleased to highlight the rare earth element ("REE") potential at its Fraser Lakes B Deposit, confirmed by drilling and assays. The REE component within the deposit and surrounding areas contains significant quantities of rare earth oxides ("REO") specifically La2O3 (Lanthanum oxide), Ce2O3 (Cerium oxide), Yb2O3 (Ytterbium oxide), and Y2O3 (Yttrium oxide) as reported in the technical report filed under the Company's profile on sedarplus.ca on February 9, 2023.

These light rare earths are key elements in automotive, batteries, magnets as well as other industries.

Lanthanum has two main uses: as a phosphate binder in medicine to treat high blood phosphate levels in kidney disease patients, and in various industrial applications like manufacturing nickel-metal hydride batteries, catalytic converters, specialty glass, and as a component in alloys for lighters and other products.

Cerium is used in a variety of applications, including as a polishing agent for glass and a catalyst in automotive catalytic converters to reduce emissions. It is also used in metallurgy to improve alloys and steel, and in the production of flints for lighters, incandescent gas mantles, and components for batteries.

Ytterbium is used in a variety of applications, including improving stainless steel, dental alloys, portable x-ray machines, atomic clocks, superconductors, lasers and amplifiers, fiber optic communications, and quantum computing.

Yttrium is used in a variety of applications, most notably as a key component in phosphors for LEDs and displays, and in lasers for medical and industrial uses. It is also used in ceramics, such as those for high-temperature fuel cells and medical implants, as a metallurgical additive for alloys, and in electronics like microwave filters and automotive sensors. Additionally, specific yttrium isotopes have medical applications in cancer therapy and diagnostic imaging.

Please see the link below from the Natural Resources Canada (NRC) website showing the Falcon Point Project in Saskatchewan, Canada which covered the Fraser Lakes B Deposit. The South Falcon East Project is a portion of this former project. Through an NRC grant to the University of Saskatchewan in March 2024, The Government of Canada has contributed to a multiyear study of REE's in northeastern Saskatchewan. The Fraser Lakes B Deposit is part of this study and Terra is a participating partner. REE's continue to be identified in recent drilling programs.

https://natural-resources.canada.ca/minerals-mining/mining-data-statistics-analysis/minerals-metals-facts/rare-earth-elements-facts

"With renewed interest in rare earth elements it is important that shareholders understand we are sitting on an active REE deposit," said Greg Cameron, CEO of Terra. "This deposit adds significant upside, particularly in light of today's environment which places far more value on the strategic importance of rare earth elements. Management is committed to making sure this value is understood and unlocked as we continue with the ongoing development of our uranium deposit at Fraser Lakes," continued Mr. Cameron.

"We are excited to be involved in the expansion of Rare Earth Element deposit understanding and inventory in Canada", commented Trevor Perkins, Vice President of Exploration for Terra. "With the current emphasis on REE, it is time to highlight this aspect of our Fraser Lakes B Uranium and REE Deposit. We are sure that with continued drilling and study of the Fraser Lakes B deposit we will add to both the uranium and REE resource," continued Mr. Perkins.









Figure 1: South Falcon East Uranium Project Location - Eastern Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada

Please click here to view image



About the South Falcon East Project

The South Falcon East Project contains the Fraser Lakes B Deposit with a historic mineral resource* of 6.9 Mlbs U3O8 inferred at a grade of 0.03% U3O8 and 5.3 Mlbs ThO2 inferred at a grade of 0.023 % ThO2. Uranium and thorium mineralization discovered to date is hosted in shallow metasedimentary rocks and pegmatites with some classic Athabasca-style characteristics typical of basement hosted deposits and associated with well-developed EM conductors.

The Fraser Lakes B Deposit in the southeast Athabasca Basin covers approximately 12,464 hectares and lies 18 kilometers outside the Athabasca Basin, approximately 50 kilometers east of the Key Lake Mill and former mine. There is good infrastructure in the area with a power line approximately 10 kms from the property which is bound by two northern roads with plenty of access to water.

About Terra Clean Energy Corp.

Terra Clean Energy (formerly Tisdale Clean Energy Corp) is a Canadian-based uranium exploration and development company. The Company is currently developing the South Falcon East uranium project, which holds a 6.96M pound inferred uranium resource within the Fraser Lakes B Deposit, located in the Athabasca Basin region, Saskatchewan, Canada as well as past producing uranium mines in Utah, United States.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101, reviewed and approved on behalf of the company by C. Trevor Perkins, P.Geo., the Company's Vice President, Exploration, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

*The historical resource is described in the Technical Report on the South Falcon East Property, filed on sedarplus.ca on February 9, 2023. The Company is not treating the resource as current and has not completed sufficient work to classify the resource as a current mineral resource. While the Company is not treating the historical resource as current, it does believe the work conducted is reliable and the information may be of assistance to readers.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information is characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including statements regarding the potential development of mineral resources and mineral reserves which may or may not occur. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, and general economic and political conditions. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including that all necessary approvals, including governmental and regulatory approvals will be received as and when expected. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable laws. For more information on the risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ from current expectations, please refer to the Company's public filings available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca .

