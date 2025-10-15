Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp.: Dragonfly Energy to be Granted U.S. Patent Strengthening Dragonfly IntelLigence Battery Communication Technology IP

RENO, Nev., Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: DFLI) ("Dragonfly Energy" or the "Company"), an industry leader in energy storage and maker of Battle Born Batteries®, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a Notice of Allowance for the Company's latest patent application, strengthening its Dragonfly IntelLigence® battery communication technology and expanding the Company's growing portfolio of U.S. intellectual property.

The newly allowed patent is related to the use of multiple battery system and related wireless devices that wirelessly share information with one another over a connected mesh network. Through this capability, key operating data may be shared and error and/or warning codes may be propagated if certain conditions are detected even if one of the battery systems is powered down. This networked communication layer enhances system awareness, reliability, and coordination across connected energy systems.

"We believe this patent strengthens our Dragonfly IntelLigence platform and represents a major step forward in connected battery technology," said Dr. Denis Phares, chief executive officer of Dragonfly Energy. "By giving our batteries the ability to communicate directly with one another via our Battle Born HUB product, we're enabling a more intelligent, adaptive, and efficient energy ecosystem that can respond dynamically to user needs and environmental conditions."

This milestone further supports Dragonfly Energy's commitment to advancing American battery technology and manufacturing. The Company continues to expand its innovation pipeline in cell manufacturing, battery pack design, and system intelligence, reinforcing its mission to develop American-made lithium power solutions that strengthen the nation's energy independence and technological leadership.

For more information about Dragonfly Energy and its innovative power technologies, visit DragonflyEnergy.com.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: DFLI) is a comprehensive lithium battery technology company, specializing in cell manufacturing, battery pack assembly, and full system integration. Through its renowned Battle Born Batteries® brand, Dragonfly Energy has established itself as a frontrunner in the lithium battery industry, with hundreds of thousands of reliable battery packs deployed in the field through top-tier OEMs and a diverse retail customer base. At the forefront of domestic lithium battery cell production, Dragonfly Energy's patented dry electrode manufacturing process can deliver chemistry-agnostic power solutions for a broad spectrum of applications, including energy storage systems, electric vehicles, and consumer electronics. The Company's overarching mission is the future deployment of its proprietary, nonflammable, all-solid-state battery cells.

To learn more about Dragonfly Energy and its commitment to clean energy advancements, visit investors.dragonflyenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical statements of fact and statements regarding the Company's intent, belief, or expectations, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Battle Born Batteries with Dragonfly IntelLigence, the Company's future results of operations and financial position, planned products and services, business strategy and plans, market size and growth opportunities, competitive position and technological and market trends. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including "may," "should," "expect," "intend," "will," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "plan," "targets," "projects," "could," "would," "continue," "forecast" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors (some of which are beyond the Company's control) which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC available at www.sec.gov. If any of these risks materialize or any of the Company's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that the Company presently does not know or that it currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date they were made. Except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Photos:

Investor Relations

Eric Prouty

Szymon Serowiecki

AdvisIRy Partners

DragonflyIR@advisiry.com

Media Relations

Margaret Skillicorn

RAD Strategies Inc.

dragonfly@radstrategiesinc.com

Source: Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp.