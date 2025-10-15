Abbott Reports Third-Quarter 2025 Results and Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance

Third-quarter reported sales growth of 6.9 percent; organic sales growth of 5.5 percent or 7.5 percent excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales 1

Third-quarter GAAP diluted EPS of $0.94; adjusted diluted EPS of $1.30

Reported operating margin of 18.1 percent of sales; adjusted operating margin of 23.0 percent, which reflects a 40 basis point increase

ABBOTT PARK, Ill., Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2025.

Third-quarter sales increased 6.9 percent on a reported basis, 5.5 percent on an organic basis, or 7.5 percent when excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales 1 .

. Third-quarter GAAP diluted EPS of $0.94 and adjusted diluted EPS of $1.30, which excludes specified items.

Year-to-date sales increased 6.1 percent on a reported basis, 6.4 percent on an organic basis, or 7.7 percent when excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales 2 .

. Abbott reaffirms previously provided full-year 2025 organic sales growth guidance.

Abbott reaffirms the midpoint of previously provided full-year 2025 adjusted diluted EPS guidance range and narrows the range to $5.12 to $5.18, reflecting double-digit growth at the midpoint.

In July, Abbott announced it received regulatory approval in Japan for TriClip ® , a first of-its-kind, minimally invasive treatment option for patients with tricuspid regurgitation, or a leaky tricuspid heart valve.

, a first of-its-kind, minimally invasive treatment option for patients with tricuspid regurgitation, or a leaky tricuspid heart valve. In August, Abbott announced it received CE Mark for an expanded indication for the company's Navitor ® transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) system to treat people with symptomatic, severe aortic stenosis who are at low or intermediate risk for open-heart surgery.

transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) system to treat people with symptomatic, severe aortic stenosis who are at low or intermediate risk for open-heart surgery. In August, at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress, new treatment guidelines were issued that provide additional support for the use of MitraClip® and TriClip in treating valvular heart disease. These new guidelines were backed by evidence from multiple clinical studies.

"Our third-quarter results demonstrate our ability to deliver consistent, high-quality performance," said Robert B. Ford, chairman and chief executive officer, Abbott. "Our differentiated product pipeline continues to power our performance and positions Abbott to deliver durable long-term value to our shareholders."

THIRD-QUARTER BUSINESS OVERVIEW

Management believes that measuring sales growth rates on an organic basis, which excludes the impact of foreign exchange and the impact of discontinuing the ZonePerfect® product line in the Nutrition business, is an appropriate way for investors to best understand the core underlying performance of the business. Management further believes that measuring sales growth rates on an organic basis excluding COVID-19 tests is an appropriate way for investors to best understand the underlying performance of the company as the demand for COVID-19 tests has significantly declined following the transition from a pandemic to endemic phase.

Note: In order to compute results excluding the impact of exchange rates, current year U.S. dollar sales are multiplied or divided, as appropriate, by the current year average foreign exchange rates and then those amounts are multiplied or divided, as appropriate, by the prior year average foreign exchange rates.

Third Quarter 2025 Results (3Q25)

Sales 3Q25 ($ in millions) Total Company

Nutrition

Diagnostics

Established

Pharmaceuticals

Medical

Devices U.S. 4,299

888

886

-

2,521 International 7,070

1,265

1,367

1,511

2,927 Total reported 11,369

2,153

2,253

1,511

5,448 % Change vs. 3Q24

















U.S. 2.3

(6.5)

(14.1)

n/a

13.8 International 9.9

13.3

(1.0)

7.5

15.6 Total reported 6.9

4.2

(6.6)

7.5

14.8 Impact of foreign exchange 1.4

0.2

1.2

0.4

2.3 Organic 5.5

4.0

(7.8)

7.1

12.5 Impact of COVID-19 testing sales 1 (2.0)

-

(8.2)

-

- Organic (excluding COVID-19 tests) 7.5

4.0

0.4

7.1

12.5



















Organic

















U.S. 2.3

(6.5)

(14.1)

n/a

13.8 International 7.6

13.0

(3.1)

7.1

11.3

First Nine Months 2025 Results (9M25)

Sales 9M25 ($ in millions) Total Company

Nutrition

Diagnostics

Established

Pharmaceuticals

Medical

Devices U.S. 12,743

2,800

2,568

-

7,363 International 20,126

3,711

3,912

4,154

8,349 Total reported 32,869

6,511

6,480

4,154

15,712 % Change vs. 9M24

















U.S. 6.4

1.4

(7.4)

n/a

14.4 International 6.0

5.3

(3.3)

5.8

11.3 Total reported 6.1

3.6

(5.0)

5.8

12.8 Impact of foreign exchange (0.3)

(0.9)

(0.2)

(1.7)

0.4 Impact of business exit* -

(0.2)

-

-

- Organic 6.4

4.7

(4.8)

7.5

12.4 Impact of COVID-19 testing sales 2 (1.3)

-

(5.4)

-

- Organic (excluding COVID-19 tests) 7.7

4.7

0.6

7.5

12.4



















Organic

















U.S. 6.5

1.9

(7.4)

n/a

14.4 International 6.4

6.9

(3.0)

7.5

10.7

Refer to table titled "Non-GAAP Revenue Reconciliation" for a reconciliation of adjusted historical revenue to reported revenue.

*Reflects the impact of discontinuing the ZonePerfect® product line in the Nutrition business in March 2024.

Nutrition



Third Quarter 2025 Results (3Q25)

Sales 3Q25 ($ in millions) Total

Pediatric

Adult U.S. 888

520

368 International 1,265

457

808 Total reported 2,153

977

1,176 % Change vs. 3Q24









U.S. (6.5)

(8.4)

(3.8) International 13.3

17.9

10.9 Total reported 4.2

2.3

5.8 Impact of foreign exchange 0.2

(0.1)

0.4 Organic 4.0

2.4

5.4











U.S. (6.5)

(8.4)

(3.8) International 13.0

18.2

10.2

Worldwide Nutrition sales increased 4.2 percent on a reported basis and 4.0 percent on an organic basis in the third quarter.

Growth in the quarter was led by Adult Nutrition, where sales increased 5.8 percent on a reported basis and 5.4 percent on an organic basis, led by strong growth of Ensure®, Abbott's market-leading complete and balanced nutrition brand, and Glucerna®, Abbott's market-leading brand of products designed to meet the nutritional requirements for people with diabetes.

First Nine Months 2025 Results (9M25)

Sales 9M25 ($ in millions) Total

Pediatric

Adult U.S. 2,800

1,695

1,105 International 3,711

1,377

2,334 Total reported 6,511

3,072

3,439 % Change vs. 9M24









U.S. 1.4

3.0

(0.9) International 5.3

-

8.8 Total reported 3.6

1.6

5.5 Impact of foreign exchange (0.9)

(0.9)

(0.9) Impact of business exit* (0.2)

-

(0.4) Organic 4.7

2.5

6.8











U.S. 1.9

3.0

0.3 International 6.9

1.8

10.2



*Reflects the impact of discontinuing the ZonePerfect® product line in the Nutrition business in March 2024.

Diagnostics

Third Quarter 2025 Results (3Q25)

Sales 3Q25 ($ in millions) Total

Core Laboratory

Molecular

Point of Care

Rapid

Diagnostics U.S. 886

366

36

111

373 International 1,367

998

95

47

227 Total reported 2,253

1,364

131

158

600 % Change vs. 3Q24

















U.S. (14.1)

10.4

(1.5)

7.9

(33.5) International (1.0)

1.6

4.3

8.9

(14.2) Total reported (6.6)

3.8

2.6

8.2

(27.3) Impact of foreign exchange 1.2

1.6

1.8

0.4

0.4 Organic (7.8)

2.2

0.8

7.8

(27.7)



















U.S. (14.1)

10.4

(1.5)

7.9

(33.5) International (3.1)

(0.6)

1.7

7.7

(15.6)

Global Diagnostics sales decreased 6.6 percent on a reported basis, decreased 7.8 percent on an organic basis, and increased 0.4 percent when excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales1.

COVID-19 testing-related sales were $69 million in the quarter, compared to $265 million in the third quarter of the prior year.

Global Core Laboratory Diagnostics sales increased 3.8 percent on a reported basis and increased 2.2 percent on an organic basis. Growth in the quarter was impacted by challenging market conditions in China, including the impact of volume-based procurement programs.

First Nine Months 2025 Results (9M25)

Sales 9M25 ($ in millions) Total

Core Laboratory

Molecular

Point of Care

Rapid

Diagnostics U.S. 2,568

1,049

111

315

1,093 International 3,912

2,850

265

133

664 Total reported 6,480

3,899

376

448

1,757 % Change vs. 9M24

















U.S. (7.4)

8.3

(0.5)

2.4

(21.2) International (3.3)

(1.0)

(2.7)

(0.1)

(12.9) Total reported (5.0)

1.3

(2.0)

1.7

(18.2) Impact of foreign exchange (0.2)

(0.3)

-

(0.1)

(0.2) Organic (4.8)

1.6

(2.0)

1.8

(18.0)



















U.S. (7.4)

8.3

(0.5)

2.4

(21.2) International (3.0)

(0.7)

(2.7)

0.3

(12.4)

Established Pharmaceuticals

Third Quarter 2025 Results (3Q25)

Sales 3Q25 ($ in millions) Total

Key Emerging

Markets

Other U.S. -

-

- International 1,511

1,097

414 Total reported 1,511

1,097

414 % Change vs. 3Q24









U.S. n/a

n/a

n/a International 7.5

10.3

0.6 Total reported 7.5

10.3

0.6 Impact of foreign exchange 0.4

(0.8)

3.1 Organic 7.1

11.1

(2.5)











U.S. n/a

n/a

n/a International 7.1

11.1

(2.5)

Established Pharmaceuticals sales increased 7.5 percent on a reported basis and 7.1 percent on an organic basis in the third quarter.

Key Emerging Markets include several emerging countries that represent the most attractive long-term growth opportunities for Abbott's branded generics product portfolio. Sales in these geographies increased 10.3 percent on a reported basis and 11.1 percent on an organic basis, led by double-digit growth in several countries across Asia, Latin America and the Middle East.

First Nine Months 2025 Results (9M25)

Sales 9M25 ($ in millions) Total

Key Emerging

Markets

Other U.S. -

-

- International 4,154

3,121

1,033 Total reported 4,154

3,121

1,033 % Change vs. 9M24









U.S. n/a

n/a

n/a International 5.8

7.3

1.7 Total reported 5.8

7.3

1.7 Impact of foreign exchange (1.7)

(2.4)

0.5 Organic 7.5

9.7

1.2











U.S. n/a

n/a

n/a International 7.5

9.7

1.2

Medical Devices

Third Quarter 2025 Results (3Q25)

Sales 3Q25 ($ in millions) Total

Rhythm

Management

Electro- physiology

Heart

Failure

Vascular

Structural

Heart

Neuro-

modulation

Diabetes

Care U.S. 2,521

350

322

280

280

297

196

796 International 2,927

336

383

86

465

338

58

1,261 Total reported 5,448

686

705

366

745

635

254

2,057 % Change vs. 3Q24





























U.S. 13.8

21.1

13.2

10.7

8.5

10.1

3.3

18.4 International 15.6

9.3

17.6

22.6

5.5

16.9

24.9

19.9 Total reported 14.8

15.0

15.6

13.3

6.6

13.6

7.6

19.3 Impact of foreign exchange 2.3

2.0

1.9

1.2

1.9

2.3

0.8

3.1 Organic 12.5

13.0

13.7

12.1

4.7

11.3

6.8

16.2































U.S. 13.8

21.1

13.2

10.7

8.5

10.1

3.3

18.4 International 11.3

5.5

14.1

17.2

2.5

12.4

21.2

14.7

Worldwide Medical Devices sales increased 14.8 percent on a reported basis and 12.5 percent on an organic basis in the third quarter.

Sales growth in the quarter was led by double-digit growth in Diabetes Care, Electrophysiology, Rhythm Management, Heart Failure and Structural Heart.

In Diabetes Care, sales of continuous glucose monitors were $2.0 billion and grew 20.5 percent on a reported basis and 17.2 percent on an organic basis.

First Nine Months 2025 Results (9M25)

Sales 9M25 ($ in millions) Total

Rhythm

Management

Electro- physiology

Heart

Failure

Vascular

Structural

Heart

Neuro-

modulation

Diabetes

Care U.S. 7,363

994

943

824

831

868

565

2,338 International 8,349

950

1,091

249

1,381

980

171

3,527 Total reported 15,712

1,944

2,034

1,073

2,212

1,848

736

5,865 % Change vs. 9M24





























U.S. 14.4

16.7

12.2

12.4

5.6

14.1

0.3

23.2 International 11.3

3.9

10.9

15.9

4.2

11.8

20.6

15.9 Total reported 12.8

10.1

11.5

13.2

4.7

12.9

4.4

18.7 Impact of foreign exchange 0.4

0.4

0.2

0.3

0.1

0.4

(0.1)

0.6 Organic 12.4

9.7

11.3

12.9

4.6

12.5

4.5

18.1































U.S. 14.4

16.7

12.2

12.4

5.6

14.1

0.3

23.2 International 10.7

3.2

10.5

14.6

4.0

11.2

20.8

14.9

ABBOTT'S FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

Abbott reaffirms previously provided full-year 2025 organic sales growth guidance of 7.5% to 8.0%, excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales, or 6.0% to 7.0%, when including COVID-19 testing-related sales. Abbott also reaffirms the midpoint of the previously provided full-year 2025 adjusted diluted EPS guidance range and narrows the range to $5.12 to $5.18, which reflects double-digit growth at the midpoint.

Abbott has not provided the related GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis for these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures because the company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty and without unreasonable effort the timing and impact of certain items such as restructuring and cost reduction initiatives, charges for intangible asset impairments, acquisition-related expenses, and foreign exchange, which could significantly impact Abbott's results in accordance with GAAP.

ABBOTT DECLARES 407th CONSECUTIVE QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

On Sept. 19, 2025, the board of directors of Abbott declared the company's quarterly dividend of $0.59 per share. Abbott's cash dividend is payable Nov. 17, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Oct. 15, 2025.

Abbott has increased its dividend payout for 53 consecutive years and is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index, which tracks companies that have annually increased their dividend for at least 25 consecutive years.

About Abbott:

Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 114,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

Connect with us at www.abbott.com and on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , X and YouTube .

Abbott will live-webcast its third-quarter earnings conference call through its Investor Relations website at www.abbottinvestor.com at 8 a.m. Central time today. An archived edition of the webcast will be available later in the day.

- Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -

A Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements in this news release may be forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Abbott cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect Abbott's operations are discussed in Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2024, and are incorporated herein by reference. Abbott undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.





1. In the third quarter of 2025, total worldwide sales were $11.369 billion, total Diagnostics sales were $2.253 billion and COVID-19 testing-related sales were $69 million. In the third quarter of 2024, total worldwide sales were $10.635 billion, total Diagnostics sales were $2.412 billion and COVID-19 testing-related sales were $265 million.



2. In the first nine months of 2025, total worldwide sales were $32.869 billion, total Diagnostics sales were $6.480 billion and COVID-19 testing-related sales were $208 million. In the first nine months of 2024, total worldwide sales were $30.976 billion, total Diagnostics sales were $6.821 billion and COVID-19 testing-related sales were $571 million.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)







3Q25

3Q24

% Change

Net Sales $11,369

$10,635

6.9















Cost of products sold, excluding amortization expense 5,075

4,698

8.0

Amortization of intangible assets 420

470

(10.8)

Research and development 766

713

7.5

Selling, general, and administrative 3,051

2,895

5.4

Total Operating Cost and Expenses 9,312

8,776

6.1















Operating Earnings 2,057

1,859

10.6















Interest expense, net 44

51

(12.6)

Net foreign exchange (gain) loss (17)

(11)

n/m

Other (income) expense, net (150)

(121)

23.7

Earnings before taxes 2,180

1,940

12.3

Taxes on earnings 536

294

82.0 1)













Net Earnings $1,644

$1,646

(0.1)















Net Earnings excluding Specified Items, as described below $2,278

$2,119

7.5 2)













Diluted Earnings per Common Share $0.94

$0.94

-















Diluted Earnings per Common Share, excluding Specified Items, as described below $1.30

$1.21

7.4 2)













Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding Plus Dilutive Common Stock Options 1,749

1,748









NOTES: See table titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information" for an explanation of certain non-GAAP financial information. n/m = Percent change is not meaningful. See footnotes on the following section.

1) 2025 Taxes on Earnings also includes approximately $160 million in adjustments related to prior recognition of a significant non-cash deferred tax benefit.



2) 2025 Net Earnings and Diluted Earnings per Common Share, excluding Specified Items, excludes net after-tax charges of $634 million, or $0.36 per share, for intangible amortization, charges related to restructuring and cost reduction initiatives, and other net expenses.





2024 Net Earnings and Diluted Earnings per Common Share, excluding Specified Items, excludes net after-tax charges of $473 million, or $0.27 per share, for intangible amortization, charges related to intangible impairment, expenses associated with acquisitions and a divestiture, and other net expenses.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)







9M25

9M24

% Change

Net Sales $32,869

$30,976

6.1















Cost of products sold, excluding amortization expense 14,397

13,764

4.6

Amortization of intangible assets 1,260

1,413

(10.8)

Research and development 2,207

2,095

5.4

Selling, general, and administrative 9,203

8,790

4.7

Total Operating Cost and Expenses 27,067

26,062

3.9















Operating Earnings 5,802

4,914

18.1















Interest expense, net 143

170

(15.3)

Net foreign exchange (gain) loss (35)

(17)

n/m

Other (income) expense, net (414)

(222)

86.8

Earnings before taxes 6,108

4,983

22.6

Taxes on earnings 1,360

810

67.7 1)













Net Earnings $4,748

$4,173

13.8















Net Earnings excluding Specified Items, as described below $6,410

$5,851

9.6 2)













Diluted Earnings per Common Share $2.70

$2.38

13.4















Diluted Earnings per Common Share, excluding Specified Items, as described below $3.65

$3.33

9.6 2)













Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding Plus Dilutive Common Stock Options 1,749

1,749









NOTES: See table titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information" for an explanation of certain non-GAAP financial information. n/m = Percent change is not meaningful. See footnotes on the following section.



1) 2025 Taxes on Earnings includes the recognition of approximately $90 million of net tax benefit as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years. 2025 Taxes on Earnings also includes approximately $460 million in adjustments related to prior recognition of a significant non-cash deferred tax benefit.





2024 Taxes on Earnings includes the recognition of approximately $35 million of net tax expense as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years.



2) 2025 Net Earnings and Diluted Earnings per Common Share, excluding Specified Items, excludes net after-tax charges of $1.662 billion, or $0.95 per share, for intangible amortization, charges related to investment impairments, charges related to restructuring and cost reduction initiatives, expenses associated with acquisitions, and other net expenses.





2024 Net Earnings and Diluted Earnings per Common Share, excluding Specified Items, excludes net after-tax charges of $1.678 billion, or $0.95 per share, for intangible amortization, charges related to intangible impairment, charges related to restructuring and cost reduction initiatives, expenses associated with acquisitions and a divestiture, and other net expenses.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)



3Q25

As Reported

(GAAP)

Specified

Items

As Adjusted











Intangible Amortization $ 420

$ (420)

$ - Gross Margin 5,874

470

6,344 R&D 766

(36)

730 SG&A 3,051

(47)

3,004 Other (income) expense, net (150)

5

(145) Earnings before taxes 2,180

548

2,728 Taxes on Earnings 536

(86)

450 Net Earnings 1,644

634

2,278 Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.94

$ 0.36

$ 1.30

Specified items reflect intangible amortization expense of $420 million and other net expenses of $128 million associated with restructuring actions, costs associated with acquisitions, and other net expenses. See table titled "Details of Specified Items" for additional details regarding specified items.



3Q24

As Reported

(GAAP)

Specified

Items

As Adjusted











Intangible Amortization $ 470

$ (470)

$ - Gross Margin 5,467

516

5,983 R&D 713

(19)

694 SG&A 2,895

(5)

2,890 Other (income) expense, net (121)

(12)

(133) Earnings before taxes 1,940

552

2,492 Taxes on Earnings 294

79

373 Net Earnings 1,646

473

2,119 Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.94

$ 0.27

$ 1.21

Specified items reflect intangible amortization expense of $470 million and other net expenses of $82 million associated with charges related to intangible impairment, acquisitions, a divestiture and other net expenses. See table titled "Details of Specified Items" for additional details regarding specified items.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)



9M25

As Reported

(GAAP)

Specified

Items

As Adjusted











Intangible Amortization $ 1,260

$ (1,260)

$ - Gross Margin 17,212

1,396

18,608 R&D 2,207

(83)

2,124 SG&A 9,203

(58)

9,145 Other (income) expense, net (414)

(31)

(445) Earnings before taxes 6,108

1,568

7,676 Taxes on Earnings 1,360

(94)

1,266 Net Earnings 4,748

1,662

6,410 Diluted Earnings per Share $ 2.70

$ 0.95

$ 3.65

Specified items reflect intangible amortization expense of $1.260 billion and other net expenses of $308 million associated with restructuring actions, acquisitions, investment impairment charges, and other net expenses. See table titled "Details of Specified Items" for additional details regarding specified items.



9M24

As Reported

(GAAP)

Specified Items

As Adjusted











Intangible Amortization $ 1,413

$ (1,413)

$ - Gross Margin 15,799

1,540

17,339 R&D 2,095

(81)

2,014 SG&A 8,790

(96)

8,694 Other (income) expense, net (222)

(183)

(405) Earnings before taxes 4,983

1,900

6,883 Taxes on Earnings 810

222

1,032 Net Earnings 4,173

1,678

5,851 Diluted Earnings per Share $ 2.38

$ 0.95

$ 3.33

Specified items reflect intangible amortization expense of $1.413 billion and other net expenses of $487 million associated with restructuring actions, acquisitions, a divestiture and other net expenses. See table titled "Details of Specified Items" for additional details regarding specified items.

A reconciliation of the third-quarter tax rates for 2025 and 2024 is shown below:



3Q25

($ in millions) Pre-Tax Income

Taxes on Earnings

Tax Rate

As reported (GAAP) $ 2,180

$ 536

24.6 % 1) Specified items 548

(86)





Excluding specified items $ 2,728

$ 450

16.5 %







3Q24

($ in millions) Pre-Tax Income

Taxes on Earnings

Tax Rate

As reported (GAAP) $ 1,940

$ 294

15.2 %

Specified items 552

79





Excluding specified items $ 2,492

$ 373

15.0 %







1) 2025 Taxes on Earnings also includes approximately $160 million in adjustments related to prior recognition of a significant non-cash deferred tax benefit.

A reconciliation of the year-to-date tax rates for 2025 and 2024 is shown below:



9M25 ($ in millions) Pre-Tax Income

Taxes on Earnings

Tax Rate

As reported (GAAP) $ 6,108

$ 1,360

22.3 % 2) Specified items 1,568

(94)





Excluding specified items $ 7,676

$ 1,266

16.5 %









9M24

($ in millions) Pre-Tax Income

Taxes on Earnings

Tax Rate

As reported (GAAP) $ 4,983

$ 810

16.3 % 3) Specified items 1,900

222





Excluding specified items $ 6,883

$ 1,032

15.0 %







2) 2025 Taxes on Earnings includes the recognition of approximately $90 million of net tax benefit as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years. 2025 Taxes on Earnings also includes approximately $460 million in adjustments related to prior recognition of a significant non-cash deferred tax benefit.



3) 2024 Taxes on Earnings includes the recognition of approximately $35 million of net tax expense as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Revenue Reconciliation Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 ($ in millions) (unaudited)





9M25

9M24

% Change vs. 9M24



















Non-GAAP



Abbott

Reported

Abbott

Reported Impact

from

business

exit (a) Adjusted

Revenue

Reported

Adjusted Organic Total Company

32,869

30,976 (13) 30,963

6.1

6.1 6.4 U.S.

12,743

11,982 (13) 11,969

6.4

6.5 6.5 Intl

20,126

18,994 - 18,994

6.0

6.0 6.4























Total Nutrition

6,511

6,284 (13) 6,271

3.6

3.8 4.7 U.S.

2,800

2,761 (13) 2,748

1.4

1.9 1.9 Intl

3,711

3,523 - 3,523

5.3

5.3 6.9























Adult Nutrition

3,439

3,261 (13) 3,248

5.5

5.9 6.8 U.S.

1,105

1,115 (13) 1,102

(0.9)

0.3 0.3 Intl

2,334

2,146 - 2,146

8.8

8.8 10.2





(a) Reflects the impact of discontinuing the ZonePerfect® product line in the Nutrition business. This action was initiated in March 2024.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Details of Specified Items Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2025 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)



Acquisition or Divestiture- related (a)

Restructuring and Cost Reduction Initiatives (b)

Intangible Amortization

Other (c)

Total Specifieds Gross Margin $ -

$ 44

$ 420

$ 6

$ 470 R&D -

(19)

-

(17)

(36) SG&A (9)

(43)

-

5

(47) Other (income) expense, net 7

-

-

(2)

5 Earnings before taxes $ 2

$ 106

$ 420

$ 20

548 Taxes on Earnings (d)















(86) Net Earnings















$ 634 Diluted Earnings per Share















$ 0.36





The table above provides additional details regarding the specified items described on table titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information."



a) Acquisition-related expenses include integration costs, which represent incremental costs directly related to integrating acquired businesses.



b) Restructuring and cost reduction initiative expenses include severance, outplacement and other direct costs associated with specific restructuring plans and cost reduction initiatives.



c) Other includes incremental costs to comply with the European Union's Medical Device Regulations (MDR) and In Vitro Diagnostics Medical Device Regulations (IVDR) requirements for previously approved products.



d) Reflects the net tax benefit associated with the specified items. Taxes on Earnings includes approximately $160 million in adjustments related to prior recognition of a significant non-cash deferred tax benefit.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Details of Specified Items Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2024 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)



Acquisition or Divestiture- related (a)

Restructuring and Cost Reduction Initiatives (b)

Intangible Amortization

Other (c)

Total Specifieds Gross Margin $ -

$ 2

$ 470

$ 44

$ 516 R&D -

-

-

(19)

(19) SG&A (7)

2

-

-

(5) Other (income) expense, net (5)

-

-

(7)

(12) Earnings before taxes $ 12

$ -

$ 470

$ 70

552 Taxes on Earnings (d)















79 Net Earnings















$ 473 Diluted Earnings per Share















$ 0.27





The table above provides additional details regarding the specified items described on table titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information."



a) Acquisition-related expenses include integration costs, which represent incremental costs directly related to integrating acquired businesses.



b) Restructuring and cost reduction initiative expenses include severance, outplacement and other direct costs associated with specific restructuring plans and cost reduction initiatives.



c) Other includes incremental costs to comply with the European Union's Medical Device Regulations (MDR) and In Vitro Diagnostics Medical Device Regulations (IVDR) requirements for previously approved products and investment and intangible asset impairment charges.



d) Reflects the net tax benefit associated with the specified items.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Details of Specified Items Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)



Acquisition or Divestiture- related (a)

Restructuring and Cost Reduction Initiatives (b)

Intangible Amortization

Other (c)

Total Specifieds Gross Margin $ 1

$ 125

$ 1,260

$ 10

$ 1,396 R&D (1)

(42)

-

(40)

(83) SG&A (15)

(49)

-

6

(58) Other (income) expense, net (18)

-

-

(13)

(31) Earnings before taxes $ 35

$ 216

$ 1,260

$ 57

1,568 Taxes on Earnings (d)















(94) Net Earnings















$ 1,662 Diluted Earnings per Share















$ 0.95





The table above provides additional details regarding the specified items described on table titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information."



a) Acquisition-related expenses include integration costs, which represent incremental costs directly related to integrating acquired businesses, as well as other costs related to business acquisitions.



b) Restructuring and cost reduction initiative expenses include severance, outplacement and other direct costs associated with specific restructuring plans and cost reduction initiatives.



c) Other includes incremental costs to comply with the MDR and IVDR regulations for previously approved products and charges for investment impairments.



d) Reflects the net tax benefit associated with the specified items and recognition of a tax benefit as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years. Taxes on Earnings includes approximately $460 million in adjustments related to prior recognition of a significant non-cash deferred tax benefit.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Details of Specified Items Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)



Acquisition or Divestiture- related (a)

Restructuring and Cost Reduction Initiatives (b)

Intangible Amortization

Other (c)

Total Specifieds Gross Margin $ 2

$ 76

$ 1,413

$ 49

$ 1,540 R&D (4)

(1)

-

(76)

(81) SG&A (32)

(17)

-

(47)

(96) Other (income) expense, net (140)

-

-

(43)

(183) Earnings before taxes $ 178

$ 94

$ 1,413

$ 215

1,900 Taxes on Earnings (d)















222 Net Earnings















$ 1,678 Diluted Earnings per Share















$ 0.95





The table above provides additional details regarding the specified items described on table titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information."



a) Includes the loss on the sale of a non-core business. Acquisition-related expenses include integration costs, which represent incremental costs directly related to integrating acquired businesses, as well as other costs related to business acquisitions.



b) Restructuring and cost reduction initiative expenses include severance, outplacement and other direct costs associated with specific restructuring plans and cost reduction initiatives.



c) Other includes incremental costs to comply with the MDR and IVDR regulations for previously approved products and charges for investment and intangible asset impairments.



d) Reflects the net tax benefit associated with the specified items and tax expense as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years.

SOURCE Abbott