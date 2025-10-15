Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Tender Offer Net Asset Value

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 15

Strategic Equity Capital plc ("SEC" or the "Company")

Tender Offer Net Asset Value

Further to the announcement earlier today, the Board hereby confirms the Net Asset Value ("NAV") of the Company at the Calculation Date of 14 October 2025 was £181,283,561.

A total of 9,510,496 Ordinary Shares were validly tendered under the Tender Offer representing 22.016 per cent. of the issued share capital of the Company. Therefore, the NAV of the Continuing Pool was £141,372,809 and the NAV of the Tender Pool was £39,910,752.

Unless otherwise indicated, capitalised terms used in this announcement have the same meaning as given to them in the Circular dated 15 September 2025.

LEI: 2138003R5GB8QZU2G577

NOTICE FOR U.S. SHAREHOLDERS

The Tender Offer relates to securities of a non-U.S. company registered in England and Wales and listed on the London Stock Exchange and is subject to the disclosure requirements, rules and practices applicable to companies listed in the United Kingdom, which differ from those of the United States in certain material respects. A circular has been prepared in accordance with U.K. style and practice for the purpose of complying with the laws of England and Wales and the rules of the FCA and of the London Stock Exchange. U.S. shareholders should read the entire circular. The Tender Offer is not subject to the disclosure or other procedural requirements of Regulation 14D under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Tender Offer will be made in the United States pursuant to Section 14(e) of, and Regulation 14E under, the Exchange Act, subject to the exemptions provided by Rule 14d-1 (d) thereunder, and otherwise in accordance with the requirements of the rules of the FCA and the London Stock Exchange. Accordingly, the Tender Offer will be subject to disclosure and other procedural requirements that are different from those applicable under U.S. domestic tender offer procedures and law. The Company is not listed on an American securities exchange, is not subject to the periodic reporting requirements of the Exchange Act and is not required to, and does not, file any reports with the SEC thereunder.

It may be difficult for U.S. shareholders to enforce certain rights and claims arising in connection with the Tender Offer under U.S. federal securities laws, because the Company is located outside the United States, and its officers and directors reside outside the United States. It may not be possible to sue a non-U.S. company or its officers or directors in a non-U.S. court for violations of U.S. securities laws. It also might not be possible to compel a non-U.S. company or its affiliates to subject themselves to a U.S. court's judgment.

To the extent permitted by applicable law and in accordance with normal U.K. practice, the Company or Panmure Liberum or any of their affiliates may make certain purchases of, or arrangements to purchase, shares outside the United States during the period in which the Tender Offer remains open for acceptance, including sales and purchases of shares effected by Panmure Liberum acting as market maker in the shares.