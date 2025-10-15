Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 15.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Milliardär-gestützt: Eine 10-Bagger-Goldaktie, die gerade erst durchstartet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
15.10.2025 14:02 Uhr
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Flare Launches Identity Exposure Management to Combat 50 Million Weekly Breached Identities and Stop Account Takeovers in Seconds

New solution enables organizations to detect, validate, and remediate leaked credentials and active sessions - before attackers strike.

MONTRÉAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2025 / Flare, the leader in Threat Exposure Management (TEM), announced the launch of Identity Exposure Management (IEM), designed to prevent exposed identities from causing large-scale incidents.

Flare Logo

Flare Logo

Every hour that exposed accounts go unaddressed intensifies the risk of a breach. Verizon's DBIR 2025 report found that stolen credentials were involved in 88% of web application attacks. Moreover, the average e-crime breakout time is just 48 minutes, according to CrowdStrike's 2025 Global Threat Report. This stems from Infostealer Malware-as-a-Service growth, which has lowered the barrier of entry for attacks.

Close to 50 million breached identities are traded across Telegram and dark web channels weekly, providing attackers with endless opportunities to conduct account takeovers. Adversaries collect credentials and browser data through infostealer malware, making it relatively easy to bypass MFA and hijack organizations.

"Many of the largest breaches in recent years stem from attackers simply logging in," said Nick Ascoli, Director of Product Strategy at Flare. "At any moment, a newly exposed account represents one of the most critical risks to an organization. Detecting and remediating these exposures before attackers exploit them is mission-critical."

IEM builds on the success of Flare's integration with Entra ID and manual credential validation capabilities, already trusted by hundreds of leading enterprises. This workflow helped teams test thousands of leaked credentials across the dark web and stealer logs, resulting in a ~2% true positive rate, and averted critical incidents worth millions in avoided breach costs. IEM closes the loop with fully automated validation and remediation within a customer's Entra ID environment, shrinking dwell time from days or weeks to seconds.

"With IEM, we're giving security teams the ability to act-not just alert," said Serge-Olivier Paquette, Chief Product Officer at Flare. "Our customers already use Flare to validate thousands of leaked credentials. Now, they can eliminate the threat entirely-before attackers ever have a chance to log in."

In addition to automation, IEM delivers powerful new visibility and context with "Identity Profiles" and "Blast Radius" features. Customers can enrich each discovered exposure with context on the user, related incidents, and potential attack pathways, strengthening posture after the threat has been remediated.

"The modern perimeter is the identity. The rapid adoption of this integration shores up our defenses," said a Security Architect at a Fortune 500 electronics company, and early design partner for the new product. "Flare's automation-first approach is transforming the way we respond to exposure."

About Flare

Flare is the leader in Threat Exposure Management, helping global organizations detect high-risk exposures found on the clear and dark web. Combining the industry's best cybercrime database with a ridiculously intuitive user experience, Flare enables customers to reclaim the information advantage and make cybercrime irrelevant.

For more information, visit https://flare.io.

Contact Information

Chloe Martineau
Marketing Manager
press@flare.io
1-833-486-3527

.

SOURCE: Flare



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/flare-launches-identity-exposure-management-to-combat-50-million-1086701

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.