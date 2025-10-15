The Roxbury Institute: From Academic Excellence to Empowerment: Advanced Lipedema Treatment's Dr. David Smart Now In-Network With Aetna Insurance

Advanced Lipedema Treatment (ALT)

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2025 / Advanced Lipedema Treatment (ALT) is proud to announce that Dr. David Smart has joined Dr. David Amron and Dr. Aria Vazirnia in offering in-network services with Aetna insurance. As one of ALT's leading surgeons at The Roxbury Institute in Salt Lake City, UT, Dr. Smart is recognized for his expertise in dermatologic surgery and his dedication to treating women with lipedema. His patient-focused approach and surgical skill reflect ALT's mission of delivering compassionate, high-quality care.

David Smart, M.D.

Fellowship-trained dermatologic surgeon and former Director of Cosmetic Dermatologic Surgery at the University of Utah, Dr. David Smart, is now in-network with Aetna insurance.

Lipedema, a chronic and painful fat disease affecting millions of women, continues to face significant challenges in recognition and insurance coverage. Despite its prevalence, most patients encounter barriers when seeking treatment, as the condition is too often excluded from traditional coverage policies. This lack of support has left many women struggling without access to effective surgical options. ALT has worked to bridge this gap by advocating for equitable coverage and expanding opportunities for patients to receive the care they deserve.

Aetna's expanded coverage now gives patients greater access to the ALT method, developed by Dr. David Amron. With over 30 years of pioneering work in lipedema surgery, Dr. Amron has developed a comprehensive approach to provide effective treatment and prevention, while achieving the highest standards of care and outcomes for women worldwide.

"I'm honored to join the Aetna network and help expand access to lipedema surgery for the many women who need and deserve this care," said Dr. David Smart. "Lipedema is a life-altering medical condition that warrants greater recognition and equitable access to proper surgical treatment. This milestone represents an important step toward ensuring that women affected by lipedema receive both the acknowledgment and the care they deserve."

Dr. Smart's in-network status with Aetna marks a significant step forward in ALT's mission to expand access to advanced lipedema treatment and raise the standard of care for women nationwide. Rooted in Dr. Amron's pioneering work and strengthened by the expertise of ALT's surgical team, this milestone ensures that more patients than ever can access comprehensive treatment through the Aetna network.

Educated at the forefront of dermatology and cosmetic surgery, Dr. Smart graduated with honors from Brigham Young University before earning his medical degree from the Medical College of Wisconsin as a member of the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Society. He completed his dermatology residency at the University of Illinois Chicago, followed by an aesthetic and surgical dermatology fellowship at the Center for Laser and Cosmetic Surgery in New York. He was then recruited by the University of Utah School of Medicine as Director of Cosmetic Dermatologic Surgery, where he became the first dermatologic surgeon in the department to perform liposuction, pioneering its tumescent technique and introducing Renuvion J-Plasma technology to Utah.

Dr. Smart is driven by a deep passion for helping patients with lipedema restore both their health and confidence. He completed an extensive fellowship in Lipedema Liposuction Surgery under the mentorship of Dr. David Amron at The Roxbury Institute in Beverly Hills, as part of the Advanced Lipedema Treatment program. During this fellowship, he mastered the innovative ALT method-Dr. Amron's three-dimensional, lymphatic-sparing approach to liposuction for lipedema treatment.

With his specialized training, artistic eye, and unwavering dedication to patient care, Dr. Smart provides life-changing results while upholding the highest standards of compassion and integrity.

"Dr. David Smart's expertise and compassion reflect the core values of our mission at Advanced Lipedema Treatment," said Dr. David Amron, Founder and Medical Director of The Roxbury Institute. "His dedication to expanding access to care for women living with lipedema represents a powerful step forward in our ongoing commitment to awareness, advocacy, and equitable insurance coverage. Having him join the Aetna network ensures that even more patients can receive the comprehensive, life-changing treatment they deserve."

The Advanced Lipedema Treatment Program at The Roxbury Institute embodies the culmination of Dr. Amron's pioneering work and ALT's mission to provide women with lipedema worldwide access to life-changing treatment, restoring both health and confidence through advanced surgical care.

To learn more about Dr. Smart, treatment options, or schedule a consultation with a lipedema expert, patients and referring physicians are invited to visit: www.AdvancedLipedemaTreatment.com.

