Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2025) - BitFuFu (NASDAQ: FUFU), a world-leading Bitcoin miner and mining services innovator, announced today that it will be presenting at the 19th annual Main Event on Monday, October 20th at 3:30 PM PT at the Hotel del Coronado in San Diego, California. Charley Brady, Vice President of Investor Relations will be giving the presentation.

"The Main Event is a culmination of over 25 years of hard work and passion for small company investing. There is no organization on planet Earth that cares more about small companies succeeding than LD. To be able to connect with our community in one of the most beautiful settings imaginable brings me considerable joy. We look forward to welcoming all of our patrons and ensuring that they have a wonderful time," stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro.

The presentation will introduce BitFuFu's dual-engine business model, which combines self-mining with a one-stop platform for comprehensive mining services. It will explain how BitFuFu stands apart from other public miners through its innovative cloud mining platform that enables users worldwide to mine Bitcoin without owning physical hardware. The presentation will also highlight the company's strategy-expanding its global infrastructure, improving mining efficiency, leveraging low-cost sustainable energy, and growing its Bitcoin reserves.As of September 30, 2025, BitFuFu managed 36.0 EH/s of total hashrate, 624 MW of power capacity, served more than 641,000 users, and held 1,959 BTC.

Event: LD Micro Main Event XIX

Date: Monday, October 20th

Time: 3:30 PM

Register to watch the virtual presentation here.

Summary of LD Micro Main Event XIX

The 2025 LD Micro Main Event XIX will run from October 19th to the 21st at the Hotel del Coronado in San Diego, California.

The first day will consist of registration, keynote speakers, and some gorgeous views of the Pacific. It will be followed by two full days of company presentations and one-on-one investor meetings concluded with a closing reception.

This three-day event will feature around 120 companies, presenting in half-hour increments, and attending private meetings with investors.

About BitFuFu

BitFuFu Inc. is a world-leading Bitcoin miner and mining services innovator. BitFuFu is committed to empowering the global Bitcoin network through its industry-leading cloud mining platform, rapidly scaling infrastructure, and innovative mining services.For more information, visit ir.bitfufu.com or follow BitFuFu on X @BitFuFuOfficial.

About LD Micro

LD Micro is dedicated to being the definitive resource in the small-cap space. From its industry-recognized index and robust data to hosting some of the most influential events each year, LD Micro's mission is to provide unparalleled access and insight for those seeking the next generation of great companies.

To learn more about LD Micro, visit:

http://www.ldmicro.com

To learn more about Freedom US Markets LLC, visit:

https://www.freedomcapmkts.com/

To present or register, please contact registration@ldmicro.com.

SOURCE: LD Micro