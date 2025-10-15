Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2025) - C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. (TSXV: CMI) (OTCQB: CYSNF) ("C-COM" or "the Company"), a leading global provider of mobile auto-deploying satellite antenna systems, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended August 31, 2025.

The Company reported Q3 2025 revenues of $1.9 million, a 46% increase compared with $1.3 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2024. Growth during the quarter was primarily driven by strong demand from the defense and oil and gas sectors. Sales to customers in the UAE and other Middle Eastern markets accounted for approximately $0.9 million, or 50% of quarterly revenues.

Q3 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenue: $1.9 million, up 46% year-over year

Gross Margin: 52%, consistent with Q3 2024

Operating Expenses: $148,000 lower year-over-year

Net Income (after tax): $155,226

Working Capital: $23 million, including $16 million in cash and equivalents

"C-COM continues to strengthen its position as a leading supplier of advanced satellite Communications on the Pause antenna systems," said Dr. Leslie Klein, President and CEO of C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. "Our participation at the MSPO International Defense Industry Exhibition in Poland highlighted the growing global demand for reliable, mobile broadband connectivity across the defense sector."

Dr. Klein added, "Our new Ka-band Electronically Steered Array (ESA) antennas are expected to play a key role in next-generation land, airborne, and maritime communication systems. They are also well suited for drone guidance and mobile defense applications."

"C-COM's continued investment in ESA and Beamformer IC (BFIC) technologies marks a major step forward for the Company," concluded Dr. Klein. "These advancements are expected to expand our addressable markets and enhance long-term shareholder value."

C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. is a pioneer and a leading global designer, developer, and manufacturer of transportable and mobile satellite-based antenna systems. The Company has developed proprietary, auto-acquisition controller technology for rapid antenna pointing to a satellite with just the press of a button, enabling Broadband Internet via Satellite across a wide range of market applications worldwide, including regions unserved or underserved by terrestrial access technologies.

C-COM has sold more than 11,000 antenna systems, in over 100 countries, through a dedicated dealer network that provides service to a wide range of vertical markets such as Oil and Gas Exploration, Military Communications, Disaster Management, SNG, Emergency Communications, Cellular Backhaul, Telemedicine, Mobile Education, Government Services, Mobile Banking, and others. The Company's iNetVu® brand is synonymous with high quality, reliability, and cost-effectiveness.

C-COM is in the final stages of satellite testing and manufacturing of a potentially revolutionary Ka-band, Multiorbit, electronically steerable, modular, conformal, flat panel phased array antenna. C-COM has developed this unique multi-orbit antenna with the intent of providing low-cost, high-throughput mobility applications over satellite for land, airborne and maritime verticals over LEO, MEO and GEO satellite constellations.

Another significant project underway at C-COM is the development of an Analog Beamforming Integrated Circuit, (BFIC) which is progressing well and is now in a testing phase. These BFICs will be used in the manufacturing of all our ESA antennas with the intent to significantly reduce their cost and improve their performance and will also be made available for sale.

For additional information, please visit www.c-comsat.com.

iNetVu® is a registered trademark of C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.

The Company is publicly traded on the Canadian Venture Exchange (TSXV: CMI) and on the US OTC Exchange (OTCQB: CYSNF).

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Statements about C-COM's expectations for future results, expected growth in demand, the expectations as to the role that C-COM's new products may fill and the benefits to C-COM and its shareholders as a result of work on new technologies all contain forward-looking information. Several factors could cause actual events, performance or results to differ materially from the events, performance and results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Product development and launch may be postponed, delayed or, in the worst case, cancelled for many reasons outside C-COM's control, anticipated benefits of the new technology may not be realized, new products and services may not be released or, if released may not gain market acceptance and factors outside of C-COM's control may cause it to focus of its efforts and investments differently than described above. Any of those events and others could influence future performance and C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.'s ability to achieve the results mentioned above. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Readers are directed to the risk factors associated with the business of C-COM Satellite Systems in the company's most recent MD&A available at www.sedarplus.ca.

