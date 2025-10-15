Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2025) - Corcel Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRCL) (the "Company" or "Corcel") today announced plans for Phase 1 of its maiden drill program and additional surface exploration activities on its 100%-owned Yuma King Project ("Yuma King" or the "Project") in west-central Arizona. The Phase 1 drill program will consist of an initial 2000 m of diamond drilling, targeting copper (Cu) - gold (Au) skarn and porphyry style mineralization around the historical Yuma King Mine area. In addition to drilling, the Company plans to conduct an Induced Polarization (IP) survey over the newly recognized Three Musketeers and Yuma King West skarn and porphyry Cu-Au targets to test for anomalies under structural cover and guide additional targeting on the Project.

Yuma King Exploration Program 2025

A Phase 1 diamond drill program consisting of approximately 2,000 metres is planned for winter 2025 and will focus on key targets in and around the Yuma King Mine, identified by recent drone magnetic and geochemical surveys.

Drilling is designed to test extensions to Cu-Au mineralization near the Yuma King Mine area.

8.5-line kilometres of new IP surveying across Three Musketeers, Yuma King West, and Yuma King Mine to outline new porphyry-skarn Cu-Au and Au drill targets.

Hyperspectral and geological mapping to refine target concepts and footprints.

Drill Targets at Yuma King Mine

The objectives for the 2025 drill program at the project are to confirm historic drill results, expand along strike and down dip the Cu-Au mineralization at the Yuma King Mine and to identify areas of new high-grade Cu-Au mineralization. Initial drilling on the Yuma King Mine zone is designed to test the skarn/replacement and porphyry mineralization as the system remains open in multiple directions and at depth.

Highlights from the historical drilling at the Yuma King Mine include intersections of 0.78% Cu, 0.53 g/t Au, and 6.3 g/t Ag over 45.4m in Cu-Au skarn. The upcoming drilling will step out from known mineralization and aim to expand mineralized zones along strike and down dip.

The Phase 1 drill program is expected to be comprised of approximately 2,000 metres of core drilling over eight to ten drill holes. The drilling will focus on extensions to known Cu-Au skarn and porphyry mineralization, and it is expected that feedback from visual and XRF data will enable the Company to optimize and re-prioritize planned drill holes as the program progresses. Additional geophysical, surface geological, and hyperspectral data may also upgrade the priority of targets during the course of the Phase 1 program.

Figure 1: Area of planned Phase 1 drilling at Yuma King with locations of historical and proposed drill holes over drone magnetic survey total magnetic intensity (reduced to pole).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8415/270474_425d48d62486d9e6_001full.jpg

"The upcoming 2025 Yuma King drill program marks a pivotal step for Corcel as we look to unlock the Yuma King copper-gold system," commented CEO, Jon Ward. "Our recent geophysical and geochemical work has outlined multiple high-priority targets surrounding the historic mine area, where skarn and porphyry-style mineralization remain open along strike and at depth. With drill targeting supported by strong magnetic anomalies, soil results, and high-grade rock samples, we are positioned to rapidly confirm historic grades, expand known zones, and test new targets. This will be the most technically informed drill program ever undertaken at Yuma King, as we continue to advance the project and unlock value for shareholders."

IP Survey at Yuma King West, Three Musketeers, and Yuma King Mine

The IP survey to be completed during Phase 1 is designed to collect high resolution data over the Three Musketeers, Yuma King West, and Yuma King Mine target areas. The IP survey lines will transect the exposed alteration-mineralization zones and prospective areas under thin structural cover and will image the subsurface to a depth of ~400 metres. The IP survey is an important tool in these areas, where there is no historical drilling, as it can image sulfide mineralization at depth.

In addition to the IP geophysical survey and drilling, 2025 exploration activities will include a remote sensing hyperspectral alteration survey and further geologic mapping and surface geochemical sampling.

The Phase 1 IP survey and surface results will be combined with recently collected historical data on the project, including results from Corcel's soil sampling, rock chip sampling, and drone magnetic survey, to prioritize targets for a Phase 2 drill program which will encompass areas on the property that have not been tested with drilling.

Figure 2: Location of planned IP survey grid within the Yuma King Project.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8415/270474_425d48d62486d9e6_002full.jpg

Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101

Roy Greig, Ph.D., P.Geo, a Qualified Person ("QP") as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and advisor to Corcel Exploration Inc. has reviewed and approved the technical content in this news release. The QP has not been able to verify the historical exploration data disclosed herein since the original materials and documentation are presently inaccessible. Nonetheless, this data is believed to be accurate and sufficient for purposes of guiding future exploration on the Yuma King project.

About Corcel Exploration Inc.

Corcel Exploration is a mineral resource company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties throughout North America. The Company has entered a long-term lease agreement to acquire the Yuma King Cu-Au project in Arizona, which spans a district-scale land position of 3,200 hectares comprising 515 unpatented federal mining claims in the Ellsworth Mining District, including the past-producing Yuma King Mine which saw underground production of copper, lead, gold and silver between 1940 and 1963. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the Willow copper project. For more information, please visit our website at https://corcelexploration.com/.

