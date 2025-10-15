State-of-the-art, sustainable Milan campus to deliver 32MW of IT capacity for digital transformation; company's developments recognized by the Italian government as national strategic investments

Vantage Data Centers, a leading global provider of hyperscale data center campuses, today announced the expansion of its Italian footprint to include a second campus in Milan. With an investment of more than €350 million (approximately $407 million USD), the MXP2 campus is designed to support the growing demand for high-performance, scalable digital infrastructure in the country.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251015151520/en/

Vantage Data Centers' growing Italian footprint includes a second Milan campus with 32MW of IT capacity.

Located in Castelletto just 15 kilometers (less than 10 miles) from central Milan, the campus will feature two modern data centers delivering a combined 32MW of critical IT capacity across approximately 10,000 square meters (108,000 square feet). The first phase is slated to be operational in the spring of 2026.

"Expanding our Italian footprint in Greater Milan marks a strategic move for Vantage. Milan's extensive fiber network and position along major terrestrial backbones provide low-latency connectivity to key European hubs, including Zurich, Frankfurt and Munich," said David Howson, president, EMEA at Vantage Data Centers. "The region's expanding digital ecosystem and competitive market dynamics make it an ideal location for global hyperscale growth, and our investment in MXP2 underscores Vantage's commitment to delivering world-class, sustainable data center solutions in this key market to enable cloud and AI technologies."

Vantage's initial investment in Milan with its MXP1 campus laid the foundation for the company's continued growth in the region, and the addition of MXP2 further reinforces this commitment.

Vantage's multiple campus developments were recently recognized by the Italian Government under Article 13 of Decree Law 104/2023 as nationally strategic infrastructure investments supporting the country's economic agenda. Through this program, Vantage will invest approximately €4 billion (approximately $4.6 billion USD) and employ an estimated 4,000 workers over eight years during construction, while also creating approximately 250 permanent jobs.

As stated by the Italian Council of Ministers on October 2, Vantage's investment in Italy is "considered to be in the public interest as it aims to harness the potential of digital technologies, stimulate innovation and support economic growth in Europe; strengthen the country's role in the European energy transition and digital resilience strategy; offer new skilled job opportunities and attract investment in research and development; promote innovative long-term projects capable of generating a lasting impact in the regions where they operate; improve essential infrastructure such as transport networks, energy networks and advanced connectivity services."

"Vantage appreciates the recognition from the Italian government to be part of the growth engine powering the next generation of technology in my country," said Alfonso Romano, vice president, site selection and acquisition, EMEA at Vantage Data Centers. "Our investments not only enable digital transformation but also positively contribute to a growing economy, job creation, innovation and sustainable opportunities for local communities."

MXP2 is designed with sustainability at its core, integrating seven types of nature-based solutions (NbS), including permeable surfaces, sustainable urban drainage, vertical greenery, rain gardens, infiltration basins and landscape integration to manage stormwater sustainably. Additionally, the campus will feature a multi-species mitigation strip of a variety of trees, along with flowering rustic meadows, enhancing the local ecosystem and supporting phytoremediation.

Combined with MXP1, Vantage's Italian footprint to date will include a total of 96MW of IT capacity to support some of today's leading technology companies.

About Vantage Data Centers

Vantage Data Centers is a global leader in digital infrastructure serving the world's most influential AI and cloud providers. With operations spanning North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific, Vantage delivers capacity at unrivaled speed and scale, driven by a relentless commitment to operational excellence and customer success. Vantage is empowering transformative companies to shape the future.

For more information about Vantage Data Centers, visit http://www.vantage-dc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251015151520/en/

Contacts:

Press Contacts

Mark Freeman

Vantage Data Centers

mfreeman@vantage-dc.com

+1-202-680-4243

Robin Bectel

REQ for Vantage Data Centers

vdc@req.co

+1-202-936-6335

Ágota D?zsa

Barabino Partners S.r.l. for Vantage Data Centers

a.dozsa@barabino.it

+39 02/72-02-35-35