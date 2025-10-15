Second Acquisition in Three Months Builds Momentum

Real Chemistry, a leader in AI-driven insights and marketing communications for the healthcare industry, continues to strengthen its media capabilities by acquiring Spring Bond. A digital media agency known for its omnichannel-first approach and data-driven solutions, Spring Bond is focused exclusively on healthcare, working with leading healthcare clients.

"Real Chemistry is redefining the future of media with a focus on precision over scale. Our expanded media group offers omni-first precision marketing, which is essential for healthcare marketers aiming for personalized audience messaging," said Kevin Johnson, Group President and Managing Partner of Real Chemistry. "Spring Bond brings a deep knowledge of the healthcare ecosystem, and advanced data and technology capabilities, enabling our clients to connect more meaningfully and effectively with their target audiences."

This acquisition follows Real Chemistry's July acquisition of Greater Than One. Together, Real Chemistry's media group now provides end-to-end media activation solutions with over 250 dedicated experts. This includes:

Starting with the right data and healthcare expertise to understand audiences and inform content strategies

Proprietary planning tools that can drive channel strategy and predict future impact

Connecting first-party data across channels to reach precise audiences

True end to end omnichannel strategy, orchestration and execution

Agile, automated measurement, reporting, and optimization

Elizabeth Beringer, President and Founder of Spring Bond, will continue to lead the team, reporting to Johnson. "Joining Real Chemistry enables us to bring even more tools, insights and expertise to our clients," said Elizabeth Beringer. "Finding a partner like Real Chemistry where the focus on clients, innovation and people match ours is the perfect combination."

About Real Chemistry

Real Chemistry is a commercialization partner to the world's most successful life sciences and healthcare companies. As a leading provider of AI-powered marketing, communications, medical communications and precision media, we help the healthcare industry better understand, reach, and engage communities, patients and healthcare professionals. Anchored by our culture of innovation and creativity, our 2,000+ experts enable modern medicines and scientific advances to meet and exceed their potential. Learn more at www.realchemistry.com.

About Spring Bond

Spring Bond is a digital media agency and consultancy specializing in helping pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers create robust, omnichannel media strategies for both healthcare professionals (HCPs) and consumer audiences. We emphasize transparency and client empowerment through comprehensive services, including customer journey planning, media strategy and activation, technology evaluation, in-house capability development, and training.

