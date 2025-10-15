Corporate travelers to gain access to 30-day net terms, VAT-compliant invoicing and simplified payments for hotel services in the UK, US and Canada

TreviPay, a fully managed B2B payments platform, today announced a partnership with Sonder, a leading global brand of premium, design-forward apartments and intimate boutique hotels serving the modern traveler, to launch its net terms program. The program Sonder Billing enables corporate travelers to pay for hotel services on 30-day net terms with consolidated, VAT-compliant invoicing, creating a seamless purchasing experience for business travel managers and their employees.

As business travel continues to rebound, the market opportunity is significant. Global business travel spending is projected to reach a new historical high this year and surpass $2 trillion by 2029. Programs like Sonder Billing are designed to capture this growth by aligning with corporate buyers' preference for invoicing and net terms. This was highlighted in a recent Murphy study where 78% of global B2B buyers reported it is necessaryfor merchants to offer invoicing.

"Payment experiences are critical touchpoints in building customer loyalty, and offering options like net terms can often make the difference between a one-time booking and a long-term relationship for hotels," said Brandon Spear, CEO of TreviPay. "TreviPay's technology ensures business travelers have a consistent and reliable way to pay while Sonder can focus on delivering premium hospitality. By managing invoicing, credit and collections in the background, we provide the financial infrastructure that supports both guest satisfaction and operational efficiency."

As Sonder continues to expand globally, the partnership with TreviPay offers a scalable booking-to-cash solution that ensures Sonder is paid on time while aligning with how businesses prefer to manage cash flow. Launching first in the UK, US and Canada, Sonder Billing will be extended to additional geographies to support corporate housing, aggregators and companies booking stays across Sonder's 9,000+ units worldwide. The program will also help Sonder drive loyalty and attract corporate customers with an easy-to-integrate payments solution designed to generate more revenue and elevate the corporate customer experience.

"Business travel today demands consistency and convenience, no matter the length of stay," said Drew Parker, Director of Global Sales at Sonder. "Launching Sonder Billing with TreviPay gives our corporate travelers the ability to quickly and accurately invoice long-term stays, reduce payment friction and enjoy the stability they expect when booking with Sonder."

