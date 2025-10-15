Iconic doughnut brand opens first shop in Spain with more locations planned through a minority interest joint venture with Glaseados Originales S.L.

International expansion continues with new shops in Brazil and first location in Uzbekistan expected to open before the end of 2025

Krispy Kreme Inc. (NASDAQ: DNUT) ("Krispy Kreme" or the "Company"), one of the world's most beloved sweet treat brands, continues to advance its international growth with the grand opening of its first Hot Light Theater Shop in Madrid, Spain on October 2, 2025, through a minority interest joint venture with Glaseados Originales S.L. The launch marks a major milestone for the beloved doughnut company as it continues to expand globally through its capital-light international franchise model. Additional shop openings in Brazil and Uzbekistan are planned before the end of 2025, bringing Krispy Kreme to even more fans around the world.

"We're thrilled to introduce Krispy Kreme's iconic, fresh-made doughnuts to Spain," said Krispy Kreme CEO Josh Charlesworth. "Partnering with Glaseados Originales S.L. not only strengthens our international presence with a highly experienced local operator but also reinforces our commitment to scaling efficiently through our franchise model that supports sustainable, profitable growth."

Krispy Kreme is executing an ambitious growth strategy in Spain, starting with the capital city of Madrid, where two additional shops are set to open before year-end. Over the next four years, the brand plans to open more than 50 locations across the country, including five Hot Light Theater Shops in key cities that will serve as both retail experiences and production hubs. Expansion plans are also underway in Barcelona and Valencia, with future openings planned in strategic markets such as Málaga, Zaragoza, and Bilbao, reflecting the strong enthusiasm for Krispy Kreme's arrival and growing demand for its fresh doughnuts across the country.

Beyond Spain, Krispy Kreme's international footprint continues to expand with additional shops planned for Brazil and, for the first time, Uzbekistan.

"As we grow our international presence, we're focused on sharing the joy that is Krispy Kreme with more people, in more places. From Spain to Brazil to Uzbekistan, we love seeing the excitement from fans around the world as they enjoy our fresh, delicious treats," added Charlesworth.

Following its entrance into Brazil in April, Krispy Kreme will open two new locations in São Paulo before the end of 2025 through its joint venture with Ipiranga's AmPM. One will feature Krispy Kreme's new shop design and signature experience, while the other will be a compact kiosk format, designed to serve visitors along one of the city's busiest streets. Both locations will offer guests the opportunity to enjoy core and local favorites, such as dulce de leche and cinnamon sugar, made fresh every day.

In October, Krispy Kreme will make its debut in Uzbekistan, opening in the capital of Tashkent through a franchise partnership with Food Town Logistics-Group, LLC. The franchisee intends to scale rapidly in the country, with plans to open more than 70 shops over the next five years.

