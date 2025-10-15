New APIs to give financial institutions unprecedented access and control over their data to power AI and compliance.

Smarsh®, the global leader in digital communications compliance and intelligence, today unveiled powerful new capabilities designed to give financial institutions unprecedented access and control over their communications data. Smarsh is enabling global organizations to transform fragmented, siloed information into a unified, AI-ready asset for both compliance and business intelligence.

This innovation directly addresses a primary challenge in the Generative AI era: the need for clean, secure, and accessible data. Smarsh is moving beyond traditional archiving to provide a flexible platform that allows financial institutions to manage and access their data on their own terms, driving efficiency and holistic risk visibility at scale.

Opening its Platform with New APIs

Smarsh's architecture fundamentally changes how data is captured and used, ensuring organizations can easily unify communication sources to enable a full 360-degree view of risk.

Broad Data Capture and Customization: Data Acquisition API: This simplifies and centralizes the ingestion of custom or proprietary communication data from any source. It eliminates complexity and costs from integrations, making it easy to capture data from custom and niche communication channels and turn them into actionable intelligence.



Providing Access and Control Over Data

Financial institutions gain new levels of control and customization, allowing them to tailor their risk models to unique business needs and integrate with external data for smarter oversight.

Customizable Data Pipelines: Bring Your Own Model (BYOM): Using Smarsh templates, customers can securely plug their own proprietary models directly into the Smarsh platform with seamless integration into the no-code Cognition Studio. This gives compliance and surveillance teams the control to detect unique, institution-specific risks and tailor intelligence without compromising compliance standards. Bring Your Own Signal (BYOS): This capability allows organizations to ingest external behavioral signals (such as trade surveillance, information barrier alerts, or system activity logs) and inspect them in the context of granular message data. This combination strengthens holistic risk analysis and extends business reporting capabilities.



Powering AI and Efficient Compliance for the Future

The new capabilities are engineered to help financial institutions navigate multiplying communication channels and rising regulatory scrutiny by providing data quality and flexibility.

The innovations close the critical gap between fragmented data and quality, accessible data required for successful Generative AI adoption. Smarsh collects and delivers clean, secure, and enriched data purpose-built to fuel enterprise AI projects. Global Risk Detection: The platform's enhanced Multilingual Risk Detection via the Smarsh Intelligent Agent leverages domain-adapted Large Language Models (LLMs). This patented technology enables global organizations to accurately surface financial misconduct and insider threats with unprecedented language coverage and transparency across regions.

"For too long, a unified view of risk has been blocked by closed platforms and siloed systems," said Tom Padgett, President, Enterprise Business at Smarsh. "We've committed to an open platform because the future belongs to organizations that leverage data across their business. We're giving customers the freedom to be in control and build on their terms. Unlocking the full value of their data provides them a clear competitive edge."

