Now available in Europe and Asia-Pacific, Ranpak's smallest converter to date combines speed, simplicity, and high-quality packaging materials

Ranpak Holdings Corp. ("Ranpak") (NYSE: PACK), a global leader in sustainable paper-based packaging automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains, today announced the launch of FillPak® Mini, the most compact powered paper void fill solution on the market with a broad range of convenient operating modes,whichis now available to customers in Europe and Asia-Pacific.

The FillPak® Mini converter is a super compact, powered void fill machine designed from the inside-out for optimal reliability and ease-of-operations.

"The launch of FillPak® Mini reflects Ranpak's ongoing commitment to delivering innovative, sustainable packaging solutions that meet evolving customer needs," said Andre Kabel, Ranpak's VP of Product Management for Europe and Asia-Pacific. "We have heard directly from customers about the desire to scale efficiently while working within space-constrained packing environments and the FillPak® Mini was designed specifically with those challenges in mind. We're excited to bring this compact, versatile solution to customers in Europe and Asia-Pacific and look forward to introducing it to North America in 2026."

The FillPak® Mini is Ranpak's smallest void fill converter to date, purpose-built for customers with limited space in their packing environments. Designed with versatility, simplicity, and ease-of-use in mind, it can be paired with Ranpak's Geami® solutions at the same station to provide a holistic range of paper wrapping and void fill options. Additional features include:

Simple operation, with an intuitive interface that allows for multiple operating modes. These include batch mode and electronic delivery system (EDS) mode, which provides an on-demand stream of packaging materials at pre-selected dimensions, offering both on-demand and pre-stocked options for material production.

Foot pedal manipulation to override any automated operation mode, helping packers maintain their ability to use the precise amount of paper needed for each job.

Fast and easy reloading, thanks to an easy to access paper feed complemented by a simple integrated loading button, which helps maintain high productivity with minimal downtime.

While making this small footprint converter, Ranpak's engineering team has prioritized maximum reliability and performance across FillPak® Mini's internal mechanisms.

The result is a unit that serves as the ideal entry point for businesses adopting paper packaging, delivering quick scalability, minimal installation requirements, and the lowest-profile converter to fit virtually any pack station.

For additional information about FillPak® Mini, please visit https://www.ranpak.com/uk/products/fillpak-mini/.

About Ranpak

Founded in 1972, Ranpak's goal was to create the first environmentally responsible system to protect products during shipment. Ranpak's mission is to deliver sustainable packaging solutions that help improve supply chain performance and costs, reduce environmental impact, and support a variety of growing business needs globally. The development and improvement of materials, systems and total solution concepts have earned Ranpak a reputation as an innovative leader in e-commerce and industrial supply chain solutions. Ranpak is headquartered in Concord Township, Ohio and has approximately 850 employees. Additional information about Ranpak can be found on its website: https://www.ranpak.com/.

