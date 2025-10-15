The milestone marks rapid global growth and sustained leadership across gold [stocks/miners], semiconductors, digital assets, and thematic indexing

MarketVector Indexes ("MarketVector") has surpassed USD100 billion in assets under management (AUM) linked to its indexes globally, cementing its role as one of the fastest growing and most influential index providers in the marketplace. The milestone reflects a tripling of AUM since mid-2022 and highlights MarketVector's momentum across traditional and digital asset classes, including key ETF transitions and continued sector leadership.

MarketVector now supports a broad and growing index family, with 15 indexes tracking over USD1 billion in assets, and adoption accelerating across innovative strategies. Much of the recent growth has been fueled by rising institutional demand for targeted exposure in gold miners and semiconductors, alongside increased adoption of MarketVector's digital asset, defense, and thematic indexes for investors around the world.

"This milestone reflects the depth and relevance of our index franchise," said Steven Schoenfeld, CEO of MarketVector Indexes. "We've built benchmarks that serve as institutional tools for navigating some of the most important investment narratives of our time whether that's monetary policy and inflation, AI-driven innovation, or the structural evolution of the digital asset ecosystem."

"This achievement wouldn't have been possible without the dedication and expertise of our global team," said Thomas Ketter, COO of MarketVector Indexes. "Their commitment to precision, client partnership, and innovation is what enables MarketVector to deliver indexes that meet the highest standards."

MarketVector's rapid ascent underscores the global investor shift toward precise, institutional-grade indexing tools that support both efficient tracking and real-world investability. Designed with a focus on liquidity, transparency, and cost efficiency, MarketVector's indexes have become essential tools for the evolving ETF ecosystem and the emerging world of decentralized finance.

In 2025, MarketVector was named Index Provider of the Year at the Hedgeweek European Awards in recognition of its expanding global footprint and ongoing product innovation. The firm's credibility rests not only on product innovation but also on its regulatory integrity. MarketVector is a BaFin-registered company governed by European Benchmark Regulation and supports the International Organization of Securities Commissions, demonstrating its readiness to serve institutional partners under evolving international standards.

USD100 Billion Strong. Powering the Next Generation of Index Innovation.

About MarketVector Indexes

MarketVector Indexes ("MarketVector") is a regulated Benchmark Administrator in Europe, incorporated in Germany and registered with the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin). MarketVector maintains indexes under the MarketVector, MVIS®, and BlueStar® names. With a mission to accelerate index innovation globally, MarketVector is best known for its broad suite of Thematic indexes, a long-running expertise in Hard Asset-linked Equity indexes, and its pioneering Digital Asset index family. MarketVector is proud to be in partnership with more than 25 Exchange-Traded Product (ETP) issuers and index fund managers in markets throughout the world, with more than USD 110 billion in assets under management.

