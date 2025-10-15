Netwrix Unveils Identity and Data Security Innovations to Counter AI-Powered Threats

New capabilities enable earlier threat detection, reduced complexity and faster

compliance across hybrid environments.

FRISCO, Texas, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Netwrix, a recognized leader of identity and data security solutions, today announced new innovations in its 1Secure SaaS platform and portfolio to help organizations defend against identity-based attacks and safeguard sensitive information in the age of AI. By combining AI-driven risk remediation with unified visibility across data, identities and endpoints, Netwrix enables customers to detect threats faster, simplify operations, accelerate compliance, and scale with confidence.

"Data security starts with identity," said Grady Summers, CEO of Netwrix. "As AI accelerates both innovation and risk, these areas can no longer be treated in silos. Our latest advancements give customers visibility into where their data lives, who has access to it and how it is governed. This insight helps organizations reduce complexity, strengthen protection and stay ahead of evolving threats."

Enhanced capabilities in the 1Secure platform and portfolio of solutions include:

Netwrix Access Analyzer 26: Introduces a redesigned, modern interface built on scalable, container-based architecture that delivers faster security insights, improved performance and unified visibility into identity and data risks across hybrid environments.

Active Directory Certificate Services (AD CS) Security: Closes a critical visibility gap in certificate-based attacks. Netwrix is one of the first enterprise solutions to detect certificate enrollments that exploit templates for privilege escalation and lateral movement.

Okta Universal Directory Recovery: Extends 1Secure ITDR with the ability to restore critical Okta objects and metadata, alongside configuration recovery for Microsoft Entra ID. These capabilities, together with Netwrix Recovery for Active Directory, enable organizations to strengthen resilience across hybrid identity environments in the event of misconfigurations or malicious changes.

AI Data Loss Prevention (DLP): Prevents sensitive data-whether in file attachments or text-from being shared through AI prompts in web browsers, including ChatGPT, Microsoft 365 Copilot, Google Gemini, DeepSeek, X Grok, and Claude. It also provides full visibility into usage patterns, data classification, and provenance.

DLP support for macOS Tahoe: Delivers coverage for Apple's latest operating system, ensuring immediate data loss prevention on Mac endpoints.

Password Policy Enforcer 11.1: Strengthens defenses against Active Directory-based attacks through detection of reused and weak passwords, secure email notifications enabled by modern SMTP authentication, improved policy visibility for faster, compliant password choices and full support for Windows Server 2025.

Expanded MCP Server Integrations: Extends connectivity across 1Secure DSPM, 1Secure ITDR, Netwrix Threat Manager and Netwrix Privilege Secure to streamline Netwrix integration with agentic AI in the enterprise.

"Netwrix provides customers with visibility and control across data and identities," said Jeff Warren, Chief Product Officer at Netwrix. "Our solutions deliver faster time to value, flexible deployment options and a clear cost advantage, helping organizations strengthen their security posture while maximizing ROI."

Customers and partners are already seeing the impact of these updates across the 1Secure platform and portfolio of solutions.

"What impressed us most about Netwrix Access Analyzer 26 is how Netwrix has balanced modernization with flexibility," said Brian Pavnick, President at Eevabits. "The UI is clean, the backend is state of the art, and they've maintained the customization options that matter to us as partners. It shows that Netwrix understands the value of community and shared innovation."

This announcement continues Netwrix's momentum with new leadership, an expanded global partner program and a refreshed brand that positions the company for a new era of growth and innovation to help customers navigate risk, protect their data, and strengthen resilience.

About Netwrix

Netwrix's vision is to create a world where every organization has secured its data and identities. The 1Secure platform unifies identity and data security to provide complete visibility, control and governance. With Netwrix, security teams can strengthen data protection, safeguard identities and stay ahead of evolving threats. Today, more than 13,000 customers, including nearly 25% of the Fortune 500, rely on Netwrix solutions. With a 95% customer satisfaction rating, Netwrix offers flexible delivery models that are quick to deploy, easy to use and built to scale for organizations of all sizes.

