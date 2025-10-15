Anzeige
15.10.2025 14:10 Uhr
Beacon Therapeutics (USA), Inc.: Beacon Therapeutics to Participate in Chardan's 9th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference

LONDON and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beacon Therapeutics Holdings Limited ('Beacon Therapeutics' or 'the Company'), a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company with a mission to save and restore vision in people with rare and prevalent ocular diseases, today announced that members of its management team will participate in Chardan's 9th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, in New York, NY.

In addition, Daniel Chung, D.O., M.A., Beacon's Chief Medical Officer will be participating in a panel discussion entitled, "In Vivo Gene Therapy for Ocular Diseases: Regulatory Flexibility, Endpoints & Biomarkers," on Tuesday, October 21, 2025 at 8:45 AM ET.

About Beacon Therapeutics
Beacon Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to saving and restoring sight for people living with rare and prevalent ocular diseases. The Company is harnessing the transformative power of gene therapy to deliver the most meaningful outcomes for severe ocular diseases. Beacon's pipeline currently targets devastating blinding retinal diseases such as X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP) and geographic atrophy.

Beacon Therapeutics' investors include Forbion, Syncona Limited, Oxford Science Enterprises, TCGX and Advent Life Sciences, among others. Learn more about Beacon Therapeutics at beacontx.comand follow on LinkedInfor more updates.

Contact:
info@beacontx.com

Media & Investors:
beacon@icrhealthcare.com


