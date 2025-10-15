Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 15.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Milliardär-gestützt: Eine 10-Bagger-Goldaktie, die gerade erst durchstartet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C4XN | ISIN: SE0016787071 | Ticker-Symbol: 49X0
Frankfurt
15.10.25 | 08:16
3,332 Euro
+1,22 % +0,040
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TRUECALLER AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRUECALLER AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,5063,54214:51
PR Newswire
15.10.2025 14:12 Uhr
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Truecaller AB: Truecaller for Business Launches in Europe to bring trust back to business calls

Built on Truecaller's Verified Business Customer Experience Platform, the launch marks a major step in improving trust, safety, and call pickup rates across European business communication.

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Truecaller, the leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication, today announced the launch of Truecaller's Verified Business Customer Experience Platform in Europe ("VB platform"). The platform helps enterprises build trust, increase pickup rates, and improve engagement by turning business calls into verified, context-driven conversations. It is a proven product globally, used by around 3,000 businesses across more than 30 markets, and valued by both enterprises and consumers for improving trust and communication.

Unanswered and fraudulent calls are a growing challenge across Europe. Businesses in sectors like BFSI, delivery, and transportation often struggle to reach customers who hesitate to answer unknown numbers. Truecaller's VB platform makes these calls more trustworthy and effective, helping businesses improve customer experience and reach higher efficiency in their customer communication.

The platform includes advanced features such as:

  • Verified Caller ID: Businesses can display their official brand name, logo, and a green "verified" badge on the user's screen during an incoming call, establishing instant trust.
  • Secure Calls: This groundbreaking feature secures every business call through a proprietary, integrated call signing process, moving beyond identity verification to effectively combat call spoofing and brand impersonation fraud.
  • Call Reason: Companies can provide context for their calls, letting customers know why they are calling even before the call is answered, ensuring transparency.
  • Call Me Back: A unique feature to enable a call back signal from a non-successful call, increasing the efficiency and end-user convenience
  • Analytics: Businesses get access to detailed insights on calling patterns, pick-up rates, call reason conversion, and user behavior to optimize their communication strategies and drive better outcomes.

"Trust is everything in communication," said Fredrik Kjell, Chief Operating Officer at Truecaller. "This launch marks an important step towards our vision to make tomorrow's communication smarter, safer, and more efficient. We are already seeing a lot of interest from European companies, and to now introduce our full suite of capabilities in this region is an important milestone for us."

Truecaller is also partnering with local telecom providers to expand access to the service.

"Earlier this year, we partnered with Truecaller to bring a scaled-down version of verified business calls to our customers. We are now delighted to introduce the full product capabilities to our existing and new customers," said Vahdat Zehtab, CEO at Telness. "Interest among our customers has been strong, and we're now expanding our collaboration with Truecaller as a full reseller of the solution."

Truecaller's VB Platform is available today to businesses across Europe, on flexible plans suitable for startups to large enterprises.

For more information, please contact:

Andreas Frid, Head of IR & Communication
+46 705 29 08 00
andreas.frid@truecaller.com

About Truecaller:
Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for over 450 million active users, with more than a billion downloads since launch and close to 56 billion unwanted calls identified and blocked in 2024 alone. The company has been headquartered in Stockholm since 2009 and has been publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since October 2021. Visit business.truecaller.com for more information.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/truecaller-ab/r/truecaller-for-business-launches-in-europe-to-bring-trust-back-to-business-calls,c4250710

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/20429/4250710/3724137.pdf

TfB Europe 251015

https://news.cision.com/truecaller-ab/i/verified-business-europe,c3477823

Verified Business Europe

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/truecaller-for-business-launches-in-europe-to-bring-trust-back-to-business-calls-302584802.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.