fintastic Ushers in the Era of Unbreakable Planning with Third-Generation Platform Built for the AI Age

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2025 / fintastic , a third-generation planning and analysis platform built for the era of AI, today announced rapid momentum since exiting stealth mode. With more enterprise customers such as Priceline, Wind River, Aviatrix, Nextech, Artlist, and Claroty, and early five-star recognition on Gartner Peer Insights , fintastic is setting a new benchmark for performance, scalability, and intelligence in enterprise planning. Over the past six months, adoption of fintastic has accelerated significantly.

"Stakeholders are tired of fragile legacy platforms and false promises; they need planning that's fast, scalable, and doesn't break with their dimensionality or the size of their data sets. That's what fintastic delivers," said Jonathan Einav, CEO of fintastic. "We're relentlessly focused on 100 percent customer satisfaction and delivering the highest degree of performance and impact any solution in this space can offer."

A Third-Generation Platform Built for the AI Era

fintastic was designed and wired from day one for the modern, AI-driven enterprise. Einav elaborates on the importance of fintastic's engineering approach, "Trying to retrofit legacy systems is the equivalent of turning a hundred-year-old house into a smart home. You can bolt on a few enhancements, but the old foundation and wiring limit everything you try to build."

fintastic was designed from the ground up for AI. The platform delivers breakthrough performance, simplicity, and intelligence across three core pillars:

Performance and scalability : Fintastic's proprietary dual-engine design, optimized for both dense data and sparse data, enables real-time calculations across even the most complex, multi-dimensional models. In recent benchmark testing, the platform achieved 2.1× faster performance than other third-generation solutions on enterprise-scale workloads.

Ease of use : A modern, low-code experience enables finance and business users to build, adapt, and extend models order of magnitude faster and without relying on IT or risking production disruptions.

Smartastic intelligence: fintastic applies AI where it creates tangible value, delivering governed natural-language questions and answers, probabilistic forecasting for confidence in outcomes, and full transparency into the calculations.

Company Expansion and Leadership Growth

To meet market demand, fintastic has expanded its leadership team with top industry talent. Chief Revenue Officer Nate Dawson and Regional Vice President Melissa Powers bring extensive experience in scaling enterprise SaaS businesses and delivering category-defining innovation in FP&A.

"We've seen this category evolve through multiple generations, and each one hit a wall," said Nate Dawson, Chief Revenue Officer at fintastic. "First-generation tools couldn't scale, second-generation systems couldn't keep up with change. fintastic is the first platform architected for what planners actually need today: speed, resilience, and the confidence to plan and act in real time. This isn't incremental progress; it's a step-change in how planning and analysis will be done going forward."

The Future of Planning Event Series

As part of its mission to advance the planning and analysis category, fintastic is hosting the Future of Planning series, a set of in-person dinner events designed to bring together finance and technology leaders for meaningful conversation.

Over good food and great discussion, attendees will explore:

How AI is changing the way finance teams forecast and plan.

The increasingly strategic role of finance and the importance of informed, accurate planning.

The modern challenges FP&A teams face and how technology can mitigate them.

The series will take place in New York, Seattle, and San Francisco, offering informative and engaging evenings with fintastic's leadership team. Seating is limited. Registration is open at: https://www.fintastic.ai/events

Take fintastic's "Unbreakable Challenge"

Separately, fintastic has launched the Unbreakable Challenge, an open invitation for finance and planning teams to stress-test their toughest models. The challenge demonstrates fintastic's ability to handle the performance, dimensionality, and scale that often cause legacy systems to fail.

Teams can sign up here: https://www.fintastic.ai/unbreakable-challenge

About fintastic

fintastic is the third-generation planning and analysis platform built for the AI era. Combining breakthrough performance, ease of use, and intelligent automation, fintastic enables organizations to plan, forecast, and act in real time with confidence. Its proprietary dual-engine architecture, independent versions, and Smartastic AI capabilities empower enterprises to eliminate bottlenecks, trust their data, and move at the speed of business.

Learn more at https://www.fintastic.ai/

