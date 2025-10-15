VieCure and Adjuvant Behavioral Health Announce Partnership to Expand Psychosocial Access for Cancer Patients in Community Settings

New integration enables oncologists to identify and refer patients for behavioral health support directly within the VieCure ecosystem in efforts to improve treatment adherence and survivorship outcomes.

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2025 / VieCure, a cancer care innovation company with a leading precision oncology platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Adjuvant Behavioral Health, a pioneer in behavioral health and collaborative care for patients suffering from chronic illness. This partnership marks a significant advancement in whole-person cancer care, enabling oncologists to identify, refer, and monitor patients in need of psychological support directly within the VieCure Halo Intelligence at the point of care.

Cancer patients often face profound emotional and psychological challenges, yet research shows that a significant number of patients experience psychological distress and worsening mental health1. More concerningly, 70% do not receive appropriate behavioral health care2. As centers adopt value-based care programs through the Enhancing Oncology Model, there will be a continued focus on the Whole-Person Care initiative, which encourages practices to delve deeper into the psychological and emotional aspects of care.

Adjuvant provides a team-based, collaborative care model approach that addresses patient needs by offering a wide range of support services, including counseling, medication management, and care management, tailored to the oncology patient journey. Through this integration, Adjuvant will serve as a behavioral health partner within VieCure's software, enabling clinics to manage referral pathways and easily facilitate real-time care coordination. Additionally, Adjuvant will leverage clinical guidelines and the latest evidence embedded in Halo Intelligence to surface suggested behavioral health actions for oncologists based on patient-reported distress and clinical data.

"This partnership represents a major step forward in advancing care by integrating behavioral health into oncology workflows at the moment treatment decisions are being made," said Michael Powers, CEO of VieCure. "By embedding Adjuvant's assessments into our platform, we're equipping care teams to provide access that can dramatically improve quality of life, adherence and overall outcomes for patients in community care."

Dr. Josh Meyers, CEO of Adjuvant Behavioral Health, emphasized the importance of this integration: "We've seen firsthand how untreated psychological distress can derail cancer treatment. Our model doesn't just provide counseling; it amplifies the capacity of the care team, from social workers to nurse navigators, and ensures patients receive the care they need when they need it, removing barriers often encountered when delivering specialized care. Partnering with VieCure allows us to bring this care to more patients, efficiently, and with measurable impact."

Adjuvant has been a first mover in the psycho-oncology space, serving over 250 clinics nationwide and establishing itself as a preferred behavioral health referral partner for leading oncology networks. With the integration into VieCure's ecosystem, clinics will benefit from a closed-loop referral and feedback system, enabling better coordination, data sharing, and research opportunities to advance the field of psycho-oncology. This innovation, combined with VieCure's precision oncology capabilities, positions both organizations to lead the next generation of integrated cancer care.

1 Shalata W, Gothelf I, Bernstine T, Michlin R, Tourkey L, Shalata S, Yakobson A. Mental Health Challenges in Cancer Patients: A Cross-Sectional Analysis of Depression and Anxiety. Cancers (Basel). 2024 Aug 12;16(16):2827. doi: 10.3390/cancers16162827. PMID: 39199598; PMCID: PMC11352929.



2 Sharpe M, Walker J, Holm Hansen C, Martin P, Symeonides S, Gourley C, Wall L, Weller D, Murray G; SMaRT (Symptom Management Research Trials) Oncology-2 Team. Integrated collaborative care for comorbid major depression in patients with cancer (SMaRT Oncology-2): a multicentre randomised controlled effectiveness trial. Lancet. 2014 Sep 20;384(9948):1099-108. doi: 10.1016/S0140-6736(14)61231-9. Epub 2014 Aug 27. PMID: 25175478.

About VieCure

VieCure is a leading cancer care innovation company with a platform that combines clinical decision support, real-time data analytics, and patient engagement tools to optimize cancer care. The VieCure ecosystem enables oncologists to deliver cutting-edge, personalized care based on evidence-based clinical data, improving outcomes and reducing costs. Learn more at www.viecure.com.

About Adjuvant Behavioral Health

Adjuvant Behavioral Health is a leading tele-behavioral health company specializing in the psychosocial care of cancer patients, survivors, and caregivers. Through evidence-based therapy, collaborative care models, medication management, and advanced digital tools, Adjuvant partners with oncology practices nationwide to improve mental health outcomes and enhance patient quality of life. The Adjuvant platform seamlessly integrates into oncology workflows to deliver compassionate, data-driven behavioral health support that drives both clinical and financial value. Learn more at www.adjuvantbh.com.

