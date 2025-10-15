Thumzup Media Corporation Explores Dogecoin Integration to Bring Rewards to Millions of Dogecoin Users

Potential integration aligns with Thumzup's mission to democratize social media monetization

Dogecoin 's speed, low fees, and community appeal make it a natural fit for Thumzup's reward ecosystem

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thumzup Media Corporation ("Thumzup" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: TZUP), a digital asset accumulator and advertising industry disruptor, today announced that it is actively exploring and developing the integration of Dogecoin (DOGE) as an alternate payout mechanism for users of its Thumzup app. The Company believes this initiative could strengthen its rewards infrastructure, reduce payment friction, and support the expansion of its creator monetization model across broader geographies.

Thumzup's platform currently enables users to earn cash rewards for sharing authentic content about advertisers' products. Introducing Dogecoin as a rewards option would allow Thumzup to bypass traditional banking rails, reduce transaction costs, and enable near-instant settlement of micro-payments across borders. The Company views DOGE as a potentially compelling complement to its existing cash reward system rather than a complete replacement.

"Exploring Dogecoin integration is an important next step in our journey to create a scalable, low-friction rewards engine," said Robert Steele, Chief Executive Officer of Thumzup. "If successful, this change could improve our unit economics and increase appeal to a broader, crypto -friendly creator base."

Internal assessments suggest several potential benefits. The shift may preserve more reward value for creators by reducing intermediary cost drag. Faster settlement could elevate user satisfaction and participation. Dogecoin 's design, naturally suited for frequent, low-value transfers, fits the pay-per-post model. In addition, tapping into the global DOGE community may offer user acquisition momentum in crypto -engaged markets.

This announcement builds on Thumzup's existing digital asset and treasury initiatives, which include Bitcoin holdings and board-approved exposure to prominent cryptocurrencies. The Company has not committed to a firm timeline for DOGE deployment; any rollout would be phased and contingent on successful technical validation, regulatory guidance, and pilot testing.

About Thumzup®

Thumzup Media Corporation is pioneering a new era of digital marketing and financial innovation. In parallel with the growth of its AdTech platform, Thumzup's Board of Directors has authorized the company to strategically expand its treasury strategy beyond Bitcoin to include leading cryptocurrencies, such as Dogecoin, Litecoin, Solana, Ripple, Ether, and USD Coin, reinforcing the Company's commitment to financial agility and innovation.

Legal Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include, without limitation, our expectation that we will strategically transform into a leader in cryptocurrency mining, our expectation that we will successfully consummate the acquisition with Dogehash Technologies, Inc. ("DogeHash"), our potential run rate with existing equipment and funds raised, our expectation that we will be able to secure additional miners, our expectation that we will achieve a market leadership, position, statements about our potential growth, and planned expansion. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that its plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections including the possibility that DogeHash's revenues will be reduced after the auditors review and audit its revenues and that the price of Dogecoin may drop based on market volatility. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at: http://www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Additional Information About the Acquisition and Where To Find It

Thumzup intends to file with the SEC a proxy statement in connection with the proposed acquisition of DogeHash and will mail a definitive proxy statement and other relevant documents to Thumzup's stockholders. The closing of the acquisition is conditioned upon the Company obtaining the required stockholder approvals, Nasdaq approval, receipt of a fairness opinion by the Company and customary closing conditions.

Thumzup's stockholders and other interested persons are advised to read, when available, the preliminary proxy statement, and amendments thereto, the definitive proxy statement and the other relevant documents filed with the SEC in connection with Thumzup's solicitation of proxies for its stockholders' special meeting to be held to approve the transactions because the proxy statement will contain important information about Thumzup, DogeHash and the transactions. The definitive proxy statement will be mailed to stockholders of Thumzup as of a record date to be established for voting on the transactions. Investors may obtain a free copy of the proxy statement (if and when it becomes available) and other relevant documents filed by Thumzup with the SEC at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Stockholders of Thumzup will also be able to obtain copies of the proxy statement, without charge, once available, at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or by directing a request to: Thumzup Media Corporation, 10557-B Jefferson Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90232, Attention: Investor Relations.

Participants in the Solicitation Legend

Thumzup, DogeHash, and certain of their respective directors, executive officers and other members of management and employees may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the stockholders of Thumzup and DogeHash in connection with the proposed transaction. Information about the directors and executive officers of Thumzup is set forth in its Amendment No. 1 to its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, which was filed with the SEC on April 30, 2025. Additional information regarding the participants in the proxy solicitation, including TZUP and DogeHash directors and officers, and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be included in the proxy statement and other relevant materials filed with the SEC regarding the acquisition when available. Each of these documents is, or will be, available at the SEC's website or by directing a request to Thumzup as described above under "Additional Information About the Acquisition and Where to Find It."

SOURCE Thumzup Media Corporation