Demand for copper, often considered as one of the most valuable alternatives to silver in solar manufacturing, is expected to increase by almost a quarter globally by the middle of next decade. Wood Mackenzie says the energy transition is one of four 'disruptors' that could cause demand to increase further.Global copper demand is set to increase 24% by 2035, according to analysis by Wood Mackenzie. The consultancy's latest report says global copper demand will rise by 8.2 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) by the middle of next decade, reaching 42.7 Mtpa, with growth driven by traditional economic ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...