Recognized among the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs at 2025 Builders and Innovators Summit

Today, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is recognizing Gil Mandelzis as one of the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2025 at its Builders and Innovators Summit in Healdsburg, California.

Goldman Sachs selected Gil Mandelzis from multiple industries to be honored at the two-day event. Mandelzis is the CEO Founder of Capitolis, the financial technology company enabling safer and more vibrant financial markets. He is a serial entrepreneur with a successful record of creating transformational products and companies and leading them through global scaling.

Prior to Capitolis, Mandelzis was the Founder and CEO of Traiana, a post-trade processing company he started in 2000. He led Traiana's growth from a small start-up to a recognized global leader, resulting in Traiana's acquisition by ICAP (Nex Group) in 2007 for $250 million. A Kellogg School of Management business case study was written about Mandelzis and the success of Traiana. After the acquisition, he served as a member of ICAP's Global Executive Management Group and ran EBS BrokerTec, NEX Group's flagship foreign exchange and fixed income electronic markets business.

"It's a great honor to be recognized by Goldman Sachs on its list of the most exceptional entrepreneurs of 2025," said Gil Mandelzis, CEO Founder, Capitolis. "We partner closely with the industry to build innovative technology solutions that strengthen the financial markets by increasing stability, unlocking efficiency, and adding diversified capital to the system. We are experiencing tremendous growth and momentum as we build a truly exceptional, world-class, industry-leading company, and this recognition reflects the effort and success of the entire Capitolis team, as well as our Board, investors, and clients."

"We are pleased to recognize Gil Mandelzis as one of the most exceptional entrepreneurs of 2025," said David Solomon, Chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs. "Mandelzis and the Capitolis team have not only built a successful enterprise, they are redefining industry paradigms. This year's Summit has brought together many of the best business minds to talk about harnessing the full potential of AI and building the next generation of businesses."

In its 14th year, Goldman's Builders and Innovators Summit is the can't miss gathering for Founders and CEOs of hypergrowth companies. Previous honorees have gone on to lead multi-billion dollar companies, both in the private and public markets. In addition to honoring the most exceptional entrepreneurs each year, the Summit consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics and business leaders as well as resident scholars.

About Capitolis

We believe the financial markets can and should work for everyone. Capitolis is the technology company helping to create safer and more vibrant financial markets by unlocking capital constraints and enabling greater access to more diversified capital and investment opportunities. Rooted in advanced technology and deep financial expertise, Capitolis powers groundbreaking financial solutions that drive growth for global and regional banks and institutional investors alike. Capitolis is backed by world class venture capital firms, including Canapi Ventures, 9Yards Capital, SVB Capital, Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Index Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Spark Capital, and S Capital, as well as leading global banks such as Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citi, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Standard Chartered, State Street and UBS.

Founded in 2017, our team brings decades of experience in launching successful startups, technology, and financial services. Capitolis was recognized on the Inc. 2024 Best in Business list in the Financial Services and Innovation Technology categories, and honored for the third consecutive year in the 2025 Euromoney Foreign Exchange Awards. The company has been included on CNBC's World's Top Fintech Companies list for the past three years, Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 list in consecutive years and was named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of The World's Most Innovative Companies for 2023. American Banker recognized Capitolis among the Best Places to Work in Fintech, and the company was named by Crain's New York Business as one of New York City's Best Places to Work in 2025 for the fourth consecutive year. For more information, please visit our website at www.capitolis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs is a leading global financial institution that delivers a broad range of financial services to a large and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centers around the world.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251015286156/en/

