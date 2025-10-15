New solution delivers 24+ months of IP address history and contextual insights, enabling investigators to uncover fraud, validate claims, and proactively stop future attacks.

Digital Envoy, the leader in IP intelligence and high-quality, consent-based location data, today announces the release of IP Forensics, the industry's first comprehensive historic IP intelligence lookback service. The launch delivers a powerful new capability for cyber-investigators, security firms, and digital forensics teams-enabling cybersecurity investigations to trace the journey of a particular IP address over time, or to analyze batches of IPs across a 24-month window to identify behavioral patterns, detect anomalies, and to train fraud-fighting models.

Cybercrime is accelerating the impact of fraud across organizations. According to global estimates, fraudsters will siphon $80 billion from insurance companies and drive losses for finance firms of nearly $60 billion in 2025. Meanwhile, the price of cybercrime is expected to exceed $1 trillion amid increasing threat complexity and smart defense circumvention.

IP Forensics is purpose-built to address this challenge. By drawing on over 24 months of behavioral IP data, the platform provides investigators with a unique ability to:

Trace unique IPs over time to reveal signs of cybercrime and address suspicious activity before it escalates.

over time to reveal signs of cybercrime and address suspicious activity before it escalates. Reconstruct historic IP activity to validate filed claims and uncover post-transaction fraud, including false e-commerce chargebacks.

to validate filed claims and uncover post-transaction fraud, including false e-commerce chargebacks. Uncover location and timing patterns that show when and where fraud is happening.

that show when and where fraud is happening. Feed historical insights into risk and machine learning models, improving ongoing monitoring and proactive threat detection.

"Safeguarding against fraud is increasingly difficult as perpetrators become endlessly more sophisticated," said Vinod Kashyap, Chief Product Officer at Digital Envoy. "To stop illegitimate activity, you need insight that goes beyond the current metadata signals for an IP address. With IP Forensics, investigators and businesses can quickly piece together the full picture of an IP address's journey and observed activity at a point-in-time strengthening current cases and preventing future attacks."

IP Forensics harnesses Digital Envoy's industry-leading suite of IP Geolocation solutions and delivers mission-critical information, including:

Accurate Geolocation Global IP-to-location mapping down to the postal code level for location-aware context.

Global IP-to-location mapping down to the postal code level for location-aware context. IP Characteristics First-party SDK intelligence captures real-world IP activity across devices, delivering additional context beyond static data.

First-party SDK intelligence captures real-world IP activity across devices, delivering additional context beyond static data. Nodify VPN/Proxy Intelligence Clear visibility into VPNs, proxies, and their providers to identify anonymized traffic with confidence.

IP Forensics is available globally. For more information, visit: https://www.digitalelement.com/ip-forensics/

About Digital Element

Digital Element is the global IP geolocation and intelligence leader. In business for more than two decades, the company has unrivalled expertise in leveraging IP address insights to deliver new value to companies in a privacy-sensitive, transparent manner. Digital Element provides clients with innovative solutions to optimize engagement across industries and applications, creating unique value at every consumer touchpoint. Many of the world's largest websites, brands, security companies, ad networks, social media platforms, and mobile publishers trust Digital Element's technology for advertising optimization, content localization, enhanced analytics, digital rights management, and the prevention of online fraud.

Visit www.digitalelement.com for more information on how to bring the power of location to the online world.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Digital Element is a division of Digital Envoy, Inc.

