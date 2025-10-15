TriNetX Becomes the Most Cited Real-World Data Source in Peer-Reviewed Research

With more than 2,000 citations and year-over-year growth nearing 80%, TriNetX outpaces competitors and fuels high-impact science published in top medical journals.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNetX, driven by its vision of a connected world where data and intelligence power improved human health, has become the most cited electronic health record dataset in peer-reviewed publications, according to a recent analysis of PubMed data through August 27, 2025.

The findings highlight a sharp rise in the use of TriNetX data by clinical researchers, public health agencies, and healthcare organizations worldwide. With 2,025 citations, TriNetX is referenced nearly 1,300% more than its closest competitor with 149 citations, underscoring its growing role in powering real-world evidence generation.

Annual citations have surged from 96 in 2021 to 707 in 2024, with 952 recorded in just the first eight months of 2025. At this pace, TriNetX is on track to surpass 1,000 citations in a single year for the first time.

"Researchers need confidence that the data they use will stand up to peer review and drive meaningful insights," said Jeffrey Brown, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at TriNetX. "The fact that TriNetX is now the most cited real-world dataset reflects not just our scale and quality, but the trust the global research community places in our platform to advance science and improve patient outcomes."

Researchers are also publishing in leading medical and scientific journals, including Nature Medicine, The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, and JAMIA Open. Studies drawing on TriNetX data and the company's leading analytic platform are helping shape emerging standards for how RWD informs clinical drug and vaccine development, clinical evidence generation, real-world safety and effectiveness, and patient care.

This citation momentum is fueled by the rapid global expansion of the TriNetX LIVE network. Between September 2024 and September 2025, both healthcare organizations and patient data on the platform grew to record levels. Growth was especially strong in emerging regions, with Latin America expanding 70% and Asia Pacific climbing 31%.

"Our network's accelerated growth mirrors the global interests of our customers and network partners, from drug discovery to trial design, comparative effectiveness, and care delivery," said Steve Kundrot, Chief Operating Officer at TriNetX. "The pace of healthcare organization onboarding and expansion of patient data is strengthening the power of real-world evidence worldwide, making TriNetX, with its unmatched scale, depth, and transparency, a trusted foundation for credible research."

About TriNetX, LLC

TriNetX operates the world's broadest federated network of real-world data in partnership with healthcare providers and applies intelligence that accelerates innovation across the healthcare ecosystem. Through its self-service, HIPAA-, GDPR-, and LGPD-compliant platform of federated deidentified and anonymous electronic health record datasets and consulting partnerships, TriNetX empowers its global community to improve clinical trial protocol design, streamline trial operations, refine safety signals, and enrich real-world evidence generation. For more information, please visit TriNetX at www.trinetx.com or follow TriNetX on LinkedIn.

