Sentinel Net Lease Announces Acquisition of Waterpark at Briarwood in Centennial, Colorado

Firm adds two-property flex office portfolio in Denver's southeast corridor, underscoring confidence in resilient suburban office markets.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2025 / Sentinel Net Lease ("Sentinel"), a private commercial real estate investment firm focused on delivering exceptional risk-adjusted returns through long-term net lease strategies, today announced the $23 million acquisition of Waterpark at Briarwood ("Waterpark"), a two-property flex office portfolio located in Centennial, Colorado.

Waterpark at Briarwood. Centennial, Colorado



The acquisition was completed through a joint venture with Sentinel Opportunity Fund I, LP, and represents a continuation of the Fund's strategy to acquire high-quality, income-producing assets in markets with strong fundamentals and stable tenant demand.

Located in the thriving southeast Denver submarket, Waterpark features two institutional-quality office buildings with a diversified tenant base and excellent access to major transportation corridors, retail, and amenities.

"Waterpark at Briarwood aligns perfectly with our strategy of identifying assets that offer durable cash flow and long-term value creation potential," said Fred Lewis, CEO of Sentinel Net Lease. "We're proud of our team's disciplined approach and grateful to our investors for their continued confidence in Sentinel's platform."

"Denver's southeast office corridor continues to demonstrate resilience, supported by a strong tenant base and healthy market fundamentals," said Dennis Cisterna, Chief Investment Officer of Sentinel Net Lease. "This acquisition highlights Sentinel's ability to find value in markets where quality supply is limited. The tenants have invested heavily in their spaces, creating institutional-grade improvements that enhance long-term stability. Waterpark at Briarwood met every element of our underwriting criteria-credit strength, functionality, and market positioning-making it an ideal fit for our portfolio."

This acquisition marks another milestone for Sentinel Opportunity Fund I as it continues to deploy capital into opportunities that combine strong real estate fundamentals with prudent risk management.

About Sentinel Net Lease

Sentinel Net Lease is a private commercial real estate investment firm dedicated to delivering superior risk-adjusted returns through disciplined, data-driven investment strategies. The firm focuses on acquiring high-quality properties under long-term net leases with financially stable tenants, primarily located in the Midwest and Southern United States. Sentinel combines institutional-caliber investment analysis with hands-on operational expertise and rigorous asset management to maximize value and mitigate risk.

Sentinel Opportunity Fund I, LP is currently open to accredited investors and is available for custody on Charles Schwab.

Visit sentinelnetlease.com and sentineloppfund.com for more information.

SOURCE: Sentinel Net Lease

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/sentinel-net-lease-announces-acquisition-of-waterpark-at-briarwood-in-centennial-colora-1086947