Mary Kay Ash Foundation Awards Nearly $3 Million To Fund Critical Women's Cancer Research and Domestic Violence Programs in U.S.

The Foundation awarded dozens of grants in support of women-related cancer research and domestic violence programs and support services

The Mary Kay Ash Foundation®, an unwavering champion of advancing women's cancer research, supporting survivors of domestic violence, and advocating for women's health and safety, announced it has awarded nearly $3 million in cancer research and domestic violence shelter grants around the country. Since 1996, the Mary Kay Ash Foundation has given more than $98 million in support of its two-fold mission: eliminating women-related cancers and ending domestic violence.

Grants were awarded to the following organizations and focus areas:

2025 DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SUPPORT

Annual Domestic Violence Shelter Grants (51 Grants | $1,020,000)

Domestic violence shelters in 51 states and U.S. territories received $20,000 grants each totaling over $1 million in unrestricted funds to support life-saving services such as legal aid, counseling, facility improvements, childcare, job readiness training, and more.

Local Domestic Violence Shelter Grants (4 Grants | $100,000)

Awarded four local domestic violence shelters across North Texas with $25,000 grants each totaling $100,000 to address specific community needs. Denton County Friends of the Family, Hope's Door New Beginning Center, Genesis Women's Shelter & Support, and The Family Place provide critical needs to women facing abuse.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline ($70,000)

Announced partnership with The National Domestic Violence Hotline ("The Hotline") - the nation's leading resource for survivors and those seeking to support them - to create a nationwide initiative focused on trauma-informed education, community engagement, and life-saving tools to help individuals recognize and respond to abuse. The partnership provides training webinars, downloadable resources, and a series of short videos.

The Conference on Crimes Against Women ($75,000)

Supported for 19 consecutive years The Conference on Crimes Against Women (CCAW), an annual community multi-stakeholder conference in Dallas, Texas dedicated to addressing and combating all forms of crimes against women. Drawing 3,000 annually, CCAW is the only conference that addresses all crimes against women with a multidisciplinary focus that encourages a coordinated community response. The 20th edition of the conference took place in May 2025.

View a full list of 2025 Mary Kay Ash Foundation Domestic Violence Shelter Grant recipients.

2025 CANCER RESEARCH & PROGRAMS SUPPORT

Translational Cancer Research Grants (10 Grants | $1,000,000)

Awarded 10 esteemed cancer researchers from the nation's leading accredited universities with individual grants of $100,000, totaling $1 million in funding. These competitive research grants support groundbreaking studies focused on cancers primarily affecting women.

Baylor Scott & White Dallas Foundation Cancer Research & Support ($500,000) Awarded a $100,000 grant to the Baylor Scott & White Dallas Foundation Amy Selkirk Breast Cancer Research Fund to further support the second year of a first of its kind clinical trial conducted by Joyce O'Shaughnessy, MD, Celebrating Women Chair in Breast Cancer Research. This trial explores weight loss inhibitors to prevent breast cancer recurrence in overweight patients. Awarded a $400,000 multi-year grant in support of the newly established Texas Cancer Interception Institute, a first of its kind program utilizing cutting edge biomarker technology, circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) blood-based assays offered on a huge scale to improve cancer care with an emphasis on early detection.

Cancer Care ($75,000)

This year marks the 25 th anniversary partnering with Cancer Care - the leading national organization dedicated to providing free, professional support services for those facing a cancer diagnosis. For 25 years, the Mary Kay Ash Foundation has funded Cancer Care's Touching Hearts program, providing financial assistance to economically disadvantaged women navigating a cancer diagnosis and treatment plan, resulting in over 50,000 grants totaling over $5.6 million in financial assistance.

Cancer Support Community North Texas ($25,000)

Local nonprofit, Cancer Support Community North Texas, received a $25,000 grant in support of free programs and services for those undergoing cancer treatment and their caregivers. Participants receive counseling, health and wellness classes, yoga and crafts, and more to help with healing and hope.

View a full list of 2025 Mary Kay Ash Foundation Cancer Research Grant recipients.

"For nearly 30 years, the Mary Kay Ash Foundation has been guided by a simple notion: when women thrive, communities thrive," said Michael Lunceford, President of the Mary Kay Ash Foundation Board of Directors. "From funding innovative women's cancer research to strengthening services for survivors of domestic violence, at our core we are empowering communities, restoring hope, and giving women the chance to live longer, healthier, safer lives."

The Mary Kay Ash Foundationhas awarded more than $98 million to women's shelters and domestic violence service providers, as well as cancer research programs and related causes throughout the U.S. For more information, visit marykayashfoundation.org

About Mary Kay Ash Foundation®

Guided by Mary Kay Ash's dream to enrich the lives of women everywhere, the Mary Kay Ash Foundation® raises and distributes funds to end domestic violence and invest in breakthrough cancer research to find cures for women-related cancers. Since 1996, the Mary Kay Ash Foundation has contributed more than $98 million to organizations aligned with its two-fold mission. In addition, the Foundation supports awareness initiatives, community outreach programs, and advocates for legislation to ensure women are healthy and safe. Together, we can make the world better for women. To learn more about how to educate, advocate, volunteer, donate, and join life-saving work to support and empower women, visit marykayashfoundation.org, or find us on Facebook and Instagram.

