Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2025) - VenHub Global, Inc. ("VenHub" or the "Company"), a developer of fully autonomous retail technology, today announced the upcoming opening of a new VenHub Smart Store at Los Angeles Union Station, the largest railroad passenger terminal in the western region.

The new Smart Store, VenHub's second collaboration with LA Metro, builds on the success of the Company's first store at the LAX/Metro Transit Center, which continues to see strong customer demand and frequent restocking cycles. The Union Station East location is expected to open by the end of October and will offer secure, contactless access to more than 400 everyday essentials for over 60,000 people who pass through the station daily.

"Our expanded partnership demonstrates what is possible when public infrastructure and private innovation come together to serve people," said Shahan Ohanessian, Founder & CEO of VenHub. "We are honored to continue working with LA Metro to bring our vision for the future of retail to life at Union Station. This is more than a Smart Store - it's a reflection of our mission to make retail access for consumers faster, easier, and available everywhere."

"We're excited to welcome VenHub to Los Angeles Union Station - a bold step forward in transforming how Angelenos access everyday essentials. As a company that was founded in LA, VenHub is a perfect match for Union Station's ongoing evolution as a dynamic, accessible hub for our community. This partnership reflects our continued commitment to bringing forward-thinking, customer-centric solutions to one of the city's most iconic landmarks," said Susie Vance, Senior Director of Marketing, Morlin Asset Management, LP.

VenHub Smart Stores combine robotics, automation, and a mobile-first technology to create a seamless, unattended shopping experience. Each store is designed to operate around the clock, offering instant access to a broad range of products while maintaining secure, managed operations

"We're proud of what our partnership with LA Metro means for Los Angeles," Ohanessian added. "Together, we're reshaping how people experience retail in their everyday lives - and this is only the beginning."





Photo Credit: Los Angeles Union Station

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11700/270368_d4870c792412b81e_001full.jpg

About VenHub

VenHub designs and builds autonomous Smart Stores that operate 24/7 without on-site staff. Each store combines robotic automation, real-time inventory tracking, and mobile-based checkout to provide secure, convenient retail access. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. To learn more, visit: www.VenHub.com

About Los Angeles Union Station

Since its opening in 1939, Los Angeles Union Station has long been considered one of LA's architectural gems and a vital portal to the promise of the California Dream. The station was designed with an innovative blend of Spanish Colonial, Mission Revival and Art Deco architecture now commonly referred to as Mission Moderne. The bustling 52-acre transportation hub sits in the heart of Downtown Los Angeles offering essential connections to destinations throughout Southern California. An iconic landmark, the station serves as a vibrant symbol of Downtown connecting the historic fabric of the past to the present through arts, culture, transit and community. Conceived on a grand scale, Los Angeles Union Station is the largest railroad passenger terminal in the Western United States and is often regarded as "the last of the great train stations." For more information, visit unionstationla.com or follow @unionstationla on social media.

