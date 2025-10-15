Kryterion's Webassessor to Power Hyvä's Global Certification Program

This partnership delivers fast, secure, and flexible certification for Magento developers worldwide, including new testing opportunities.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2025 / Kryterion, the global leader for assessments and certifications, has announced a new partnership with Hyvä, the industry leader in Magento solutions and creators of Hyvä Theme, Hyvä Enterprise, and the growing Hyvä Commerce suite, to launch its official certification program through the Webassessor platform.

The partnership combines Hyvä's reputation for high-performance, developer-friendly solutions with Kryterion's proven testing technology, ensuring a secure and seamless certification experience for candidates worldwide.

The new Hyvä Certification validates developer expertise in building modern Magento stores with Hyvä Theme, implementing streamlined checkout experiences with Hyvä Checkout. Delivered via Kryterion Webassessor's secure online proctoring system, the program provides a flexible and scalable way to certify developers, chosen for its ease of integration, rapid deployment, and unmatched reliability in the certification industry.

At the recent Meet Magento Ukraine Event held in Kyiv, Hyvä offered onsite, event-based testing with Kryterion's support to make the exam more accessible. Hosting the first in-person Hyvä Certification event in Ukraine underscored both companies' shared commitment to supporting the Magento developer community wherever it thrives.

"Hyvä Certification is about empowering developers to build better, faster, and cleaner Magento stores," said Vinai Kopp , Technical Director at Hyvä Themes B.V. "Hyvä is proud that the onsite certification lab at Meet-Magento Ukraine was a success! Congratulations to all the newly certified developers. Thanks to the organisers for putting together such a great event and making everything possible!"

Kryterion's Webassessor® platform enables organisations to manage their certification programs entirely in-house, from exam creation to delivery, without additional publishing fees. Its online proctoring technology offers a secure, convenient option for candidates to take exams from anywhere, while maintaining the highest standards of integrity.

"We're proud to partner with Hyvä to bring their certification vision to life," said Angela Street , Chief Customer Success Officer at Kryterion. "Our shared commitment to expand testing access to individuals in Ukraine reflects the kind of positive, real-world impact we believe credentialing can have."

About Kryterion

Kryterion , a leader in test development and delivery, provides comprehensive solutions for global assessments and high-stakes certifications. Our innovative technology platform, expert exam development & psychometric services, and customer support set the benchmark for secure online testing and proctoring. With a robust SaaS platform, we empower organisations to independently manage their test development and delivery ecosystems.

About Hyvä

Hyvä Themes B.V., based in Heerlen (Netherlands), was founded in 2020 and enables merchants to create faster and better converting online stores while reducing development time and costs. The company is bootstrapped and growing rapidly, yet profitably and sustainably, serving over 5,800 Magento Open Source and Adobe Commerce stores globally, including notable clients such as Nestlé, Citizen Watch, Baby Born, Henry Schein, Helen of Troy, Ergobaby, Canon, Audio-Technica, and Volkswagen. Learn more at https://www.hyva.io.

