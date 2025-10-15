Matters.AI Announces $6.25 Million Funding to Launch the First AI Security Engineer That Keeps Enterprise Data Security on Autopilot

Matter.AI's autonomous system functions like an AI security engineer, understanding context, monitoring behavior, and protecting sensitive data

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2025 / Matters.AI , an AI-native data security company, today announced $6.25 million in funding to pioneer a new class of data protection system, the AI Security Engineer. Funding consists of a $4.75 million Seed Round, co-led by Kalaari Capital and Endiya Partners, with participation from Better Capital, Carya Venture Partners, and leading cybersecurity angels, and an earlier $1.5 million pre-Seed Round led by Better Capital and Carya Venture Partners. The raise will fuel research and development in predictive defense, a US expansion, and scaling engineering to meet enterprise demand.

Keshav Murthy, CEO & Co-Founder and Harsh Sahu, CTO & Co-Founder, Matters.AI

Matters.AI is designed to function like an AI security engineer, giving enterprises one autonomous system that can see, understand, and protect data everywhere, before any damage is done. Matters.AI fuses semantic graph intelligence with predictive reasoning into existing systems, not as an AI layer on top. It understands context, monitors behavior, and protects sensitive data autonomously across cloud, SaaS, and endpoints.

"The market doesn't need another tool or alert. Matters.AI instead provides an intelligent AI interface that understands context and acts before misuse occurs," said Keshava Murthy, CEO and Co-Founder of Matters.AI. "The future of security is AI-native. That's why we built the AI Security Engineer to keep data protection always-on and self-learning."

The most important part of protecting sensitive data is finding where it is, knowing how it's being used, and understanding if it's leaving the environment. Rising data security needs and the explosion of data across hybrid clouds, endpoints, microservices, and AI pipelines, requires a strategic approach that is accessible, intelligent, and always on. Security leaders understand that it only takes one breach to lose what took a company years to build.

In response to these issues, Matters.AI was built by security engineers, for security teams. The AI native data security platform was built to protect sensitive data wherever it lives and however it moves; fitting into enterprise architecture without needing to rip and replace.

"Security teams tell us their biggest gap is between visibility and enforcement. Matters unifies discovery, lineage, and intent-aware controls into a single policy plane so organizations can prevent data exfiltration across cloud, SaaS, endpoints, and AI tools - while cutting alert noise," said Sateesh Andra, Managing Director, Endiya Partners. "We're delighted to co-lead this round with Kalaari Capital, and back Keshav, Harsh, and Dhiraj as they execute on this AI-native architecture."

A single data breach costs an average of $8.97M, but over 90% of sensitive data still remains invisible to security teams across enterprises, meaning that it can't be protected. Every day, analysts chase thousands of alerts, yet most real data threats slip through unnoticed. Legacy Data Loss Prevention (DLP) and Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) tools flood teams with noise, missing the signals that truly matter.

Designed to enable CISOs with the clarity they deserve, the AI-native security engineer sees, understands, and protects sensitive data in real time. Matters.AI unifies fragmented tools with context-driven insights, empowering enterprises to safeguard what truly matters. The system works through:

Endpoint visibility through eBPF tracing to see data creation and movement.

Data lineage & fingerprinting to connect content and context.

On-prem + SaaS deployments for hybrid and regulated enterprises.

GenAI governance across ChatGPT, Copilot, and similar tools.

"Our system operates like an autonomous cockpit," said Harsh Sahu, CTO & Co-Founder of Matters.AI. "It learns continuously, correlating telemetry from endpoints, SaaS, and cloud to predict and contain data misuse in real time."

"As privacy regulations tighten worldwide and AI adoption accelerates, enterprises face an urgent need for intelligent, autonomous data protection," said Sampath P, Partner, Kalaari Capital. "Matters.AI is building the control layer for this new reality, a system that learns, adapts, and secures data while ensuring continuous compliance in an AI-driven world."

About Matters.AI

Matters.AI is the AI-native data security platform that unifies DSPM, Insider Risk, DDR, Exfiltration Defense, and DLP into one intelligent layer. It understands what data means, who's interacting with it, and why stopping threats before they become incidents. Backed by Kalaari Capital, Endiya Partners, Better Capital, and Carya Venture Partners, Matters.AI protects enterprises across global markets. Learn more at www.matters.ai .

