Fonroche Lighting America: World Record Lighting

Fonroche Lighting Installs More Solar Streetlights in 12 Hours Than Ever Before

ROWLETT, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2025 / The scene was in Rowlett, Texas, where City Manager David Hall blew the starting whistle at 7:00 a.m. and Fonroche's installation team sprang into action, working at a record pace to earn a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the most solar streetlights installed in a 12-hour period. A Guinness World Records adjudicator was on hand to verify the achievement and present the official certificate. In 10 hours and 35 minutes, Fonroche finished the project, installing just under 70 lighting systems, or 3.1 miles of roadway.

Why Attempt a World Record?

For the City of Rowlett & Fonroche Lighting America, this event was never about a medal or a certificate-it was about proving what's possible. Communities across America wait months, years, or even decades for safe, reliable streetlighting. Fonroche wanted to provide a real-world demonstration that transformation doesn't have to take a generation-it can happen in a single day. After Rowlett, there's no need to just imagine it anymore.

More Than Just Speed

Rowlett's City Manager and Council Members weren't only focused on how fast the project could be completed. They had a financial decision to make. The local utility had proposed a $2.8 million plan to light State Highway 66. Fonroche Lighting America offered a solar-powered alternative at about half the cost. Rowlett accepted the offer, using the remaining funding to expand coverage to include Rowlett Road and Dalrock Road.

The result: three major corridors lit instead of one, without electric bills or long-term utility contracts.

"Lighting three roadways for the price of one is the kind of outcome that resonates with every city official and every taxpayer," David Hall, City Manager of Rowlett added. "Rowlett's investment proves that solar belongs at the center of any conversation when contemplating modern roadway infrastructure."

A Smarter, Safer Future for Rowlett

Fonroche's solar streetlights come with a 365-nights-a-year guarantee, staying on even during utility power outages. And because they require no underground wiring, they are completely immune to copper wire theft-a growing problem for cities nationwide.

Rowlett's record-breaking installation is more than a headline-it's a model for how communities can rapidly, affordably, and permanently solve their streetlighting challenges.

Rowlett Illumination Celebration & Watch Party

The City plans to celebrate the completion of the 3 projects with a Celebration and Watch Party.

Location: Asadero House, 9401 Lakeview Parkway

Date: Friday, October 17, 2025

Time: 6:00 p.m. until sunset

Details: Light appetizers provided

About Fonroche Lighting America

Fonroche Lighting America, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is the leader in infrastructure-grade solar lighting solutions. With offices across the United States, we proudly serve the public lighting needs of cities such as Los Angeles, San Antonio, and Denver. Our systems deliver efficient, reliable, and durable lighting for applications ranging from pickleball courts to major state highways.

