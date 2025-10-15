Anzeige
15.10.2025 15:02 Uhr
MarsCharge Wins Reno Regional Startup World Cup, Advances to San Francisco Semi-Finals for $1M Grand Prize

RENO, NV / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2025 / MarsCharge, a leader in battery-integrated fast charging and grid-resilient energy storage solutions, has been named the Regional Champion of the Reno, NV Startup World Cup, hosted by Reno Startup Week in partnership with Pegasus Tech Ventures.

This victory marks a major milestone for MarsCharge as it advances to the Startup World Cup Semi-Finals and potentially the Grand Finals in San Francisco, where the company will compete for a $1 million grand prize against 100 of the world's most innovative startups representing global regions such as Silicon Valley, New York, London, Singapore, Tokyo, Sydney, Toronto, Dubai, and São Paulo.

The Startup World Cup, organized by Pegasus Tech Ventures, is one of the world's premier innovation competitions, spotlighting companies that are shaping the future of technology, sustainability, and global entrepreneurship.

"We're honored to represent Reno and Nevada on the world stage," said Michael D. Marczi, CEO of MarsCharge. "This recognition validates our mission to power the future of energy independence, EV adoption, and grid resiliency with technology that benefits both our communities and the planet."

MarsCharge extends its deepest gratitude to Pegasus Tech Ventures, Reno Startup Week, Elevate Reno, the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada (EDAWN), the Mayor of Reno, event judges, and the many organizers and volunteers who made the regional event possible.

With its AI-driven, battery-integrated charging platform, MarsCharge is redefining how EV infrastructure is deployed - making it faster, more flexible, and grid-independent. As the company prepares for the San Francisco Semi-Finals (October 15-17), MarsCharge continues to lead the charge toward a cleaner, more resilient energy future. Please register and get your tickets here: https://www.startupworldcup.io/.

Onward to San Francisco!

Contact Information

Michael Marczi
CEO
info@marscharge.com
+1(650)407-5808

.

SOURCE: MarsCharge



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/marscharge-wins-reno-regional-startup-world-cup-advances-to-san-francis-1086853

