American Nortel Communications, Inc. Is Launching New Print-On Demand E-Commerce Platform

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2025 / American Nortel Communications, Inc. (OTCID:ARTM) ("American Nortel" or the "Company") today announces the launching of a new e-commerce platform in India dedicated to print-on-demand products, expanding the Company's portfolio of localized online marketplaces. This new platform is designed to meet the increasing demand among India's consumers for personalized and customized goods that reflect individual expression and modern lifestyle choices.

The platform will feature a wide selection of both pre-printed and fully customizable items, including apparel, home décor, lifestyle accessories, and gifts. Consumers will have the ability to personalize designs, add names, or create unique one-of-a-kind products-an offering well aligned with the preferences of India's young, tech-savvy, and upwardly mobile population.

This expansion represents American Nortel's strategy of tailoring e-commerce platforms to fit cultural and demographic trends within each market. By offering personalization and direct-to-consumer manufacturing through print-on-demand, the Company eliminates inventory risk while tapping into one of the fastest-growing consumer segments in India.

"Consumers are increasingly seeking products that reflect their identity, lifestyle, and creativity," said Bill Williams, CEO of American Nortel Communications. "By launching a dedicated print-on-demand platform, we are aligning with this trend and providing families and young professionals with access to affordable, personalized goods. This move further demonstrates our commitment to building localized e-commerce ecosystems that scale globally."

With the addition of this print-on-demand marketplace, American Nortel continues to expand its presence in India while laying the groundwork for similar niche platforms in other emerging markets.

About American Nortel Communications, Inc.

American Nortel Communications, Inc. (OTCID:ARTM) is a communications and technology company focused on building innovative platforms and investment opportunities. Through its e-commerce initiatives, American Nortel is connecting consumers, suppliers, and communities worldwide with efficient technology and strong local partnerships.

Safe Harbor Clause

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations in such statements to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

CONTACT:

American Nortel Communications, Inc.

Bill Williams 214 534-2615

wmwms123@gmail.com

SOURCE: American Nortel Communications, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/american-nortel-communications-inc.-is-launching-new-print-on-demand-e-commerce-1086956