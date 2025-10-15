Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 15.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Milliardär-gestützt: Eine 10-Bagger-Goldaktie, die gerade erst durchstartet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
15.10.2025 15:02 Uhr
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dr. Paris Payton Joins Ankle & Foot Centers of America

With a focus on compassionate, patient-centered care, Dr. Payton brings a personalized approach to podiatric medicine and surgery in Roswell, Georgia.

ROSWELL, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2025 / Ankle & Foot Centers of America is pleased to welcome Dr. Paris Payton, a board-qualified foot and ankle specialist, to its growing team of providers. Dr. Payton will care for patients at the practice's Roswell office, offering both conservative and surgical treatment options for a wide range of foot and ankle conditions.

Originally from Ohio, Dr. Payton earned her Doctor of Podiatric Medicine from Kent State University College of Podiatric Medicine and completed her surgical residency at St. Vincent Charity Medical Center in Cleveland, where she gained extensive training in reconstructive rearfoot and ankle surgery. She has a strong clinical interest in tailoring care to meet each patient's unique needs, whether through minimally invasive techniques, preventative care, or complex surgical solutions.

Dr. Payton is a member of the Georgia Podiatric Medical Association, the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons, and the American Podiatric Medical Association. She is also a board member of Health Legacy of Cleveland, Inc., demonstrating her continued commitment to service, education, and health equity.

In addition to her practice, Dr. Payton remains actively involved in community wellness initiatives and volunteer efforts aimed at improving access to care and education around foot and ankle health. Her approach emphasizes long-term function, mobility, and quality of life for every patient she treats.

Dr. Payton is affiliated with Piedmont Atlanta Hospital and Windy Hill Surgery Center in Marietta, GA.

To learn more or schedule an appointment with Dr. Payton, visit ankleandfootcenters.com/dr-payton or the Roswell office page.

About Ankle & Foot Centers of America
With a mission to provide the highest quality foot and ankle care, Ankle & Foot Centers of America is recognized as one of the nation's top podiatry groups. Our specialists are dedicated to advancing the field through research and innovative treatment solutions. Founded in Atlanta over 30 years ago, Ankle & Foot Centers of America provides patients with top-tier service and support through best-in-class technology and processes, so that physicians can optimize patient outcomes and satisfaction.

Contact Information

Buse Kayar
busek@accessnewswire.com

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q36WJklp6ow

.

SOURCE: Ankle & Foot Centers of America

Related Images

Dr. Paris Payton, DPM

Dr. Paris Payton, DPM



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/dr.-paris-payton-joins-ankle-and-foot-centers-of-america-1086962

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.