Dr. Paris Payton Joins Ankle & Foot Centers of America

With a focus on compassionate, patient-centered care, Dr. Payton brings a personalized approach to podiatric medicine and surgery in Roswell, Georgia.

ROSWELL, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2025 / Ankle & Foot Centers of America is pleased to welcome Dr. Paris Payton, a board-qualified foot and ankle specialist, to its growing team of providers. Dr. Payton will care for patients at the practice's Roswell office, offering both conservative and surgical treatment options for a wide range of foot and ankle conditions.

Originally from Ohio, Dr. Payton earned her Doctor of Podiatric Medicine from Kent State University College of Podiatric Medicine and completed her surgical residency at St. Vincent Charity Medical Center in Cleveland, where she gained extensive training in reconstructive rearfoot and ankle surgery. She has a strong clinical interest in tailoring care to meet each patient's unique needs, whether through minimally invasive techniques, preventative care, or complex surgical solutions.

Dr. Payton is a member of the Georgia Podiatric Medical Association, the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons, and the American Podiatric Medical Association. She is also a board member of Health Legacy of Cleveland, Inc., demonstrating her continued commitment to service, education, and health equity.

In addition to her practice, Dr. Payton remains actively involved in community wellness initiatives and volunteer efforts aimed at improving access to care and education around foot and ankle health. Her approach emphasizes long-term function, mobility, and quality of life for every patient she treats.

Dr. Payton is affiliated with Piedmont Atlanta Hospital and Windy Hill Surgery Center in Marietta, GA.

To learn more or schedule an appointment with Dr. Payton, visit ankleandfootcenters.com/dr-payton or the Roswell office page.

About Ankle & Foot Centers of America

With a mission to provide the highest quality foot and ankle care, Ankle & Foot Centers of America is recognized as one of the nation's top podiatry groups. Our specialists are dedicated to advancing the field through research and innovative treatment solutions. Founded in Atlanta over 30 years ago, Ankle & Foot Centers of America provides patients with top-tier service and support through best-in-class technology and processes, so that physicians can optimize patient outcomes and satisfaction.

