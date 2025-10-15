SynthEquity ETF Surpasses $100 Million AUM, Less Than Seven Months After Launch

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2025 / Just Just over six months after launch, Measured Risk Portfolios is proud to announce that on 10/02/2025, its exchange-traded fund (ETF), the MRP SynthEquity® ETF (SNTH), has surpassed $100 million in assets under management (AUM).

The MRP SynthEquity® ETF (SNTH) is an actively managed, options-based ETF that seeks to offer investors uncapped upside potential based on the performance of the S&P 500, with a floor on rolling 12-month losses of -15*.

The fund is built by pairing an actively managed options strategy, which comprises approximately 15% of assets, with a short-duration US treasury strategy, which comprises 85% of assets.

SNTH's rapid growth is especially notable as the fund has outperformed the S&P 500 since inception on a market price basis (as of 10/02/2025) while maintaining its outsized allocation to short-duration US Treasuries**.

Measured Risk Portfolios is currently expanding its distribution team and looks forward to continued momentum, aiming to exceed $200 million in AUM by the fund's 1st anniversary.

"The demand from investors to maintain or increase their exposure to US Equities has been notable. However, concerns about equity valuations have been cited by some as a key reason for pause. We believe SNTH offers investors the ability to position their portfolios aggressively, while remaining mindful of broader market risks," says Alexander Flecker, Chief Revenue Officer of Measured Risk Portfolios.

Measured Risk Portfolios has been running their proprietary investment strategy, SynthEquity®, since 2007, but only in March of this year did they decide to make it the strategy publicly available.

"After 18 years of managing strategies based on a similar fundamental structure, seeing advisors adopt it through a public vehicle validates what we've always believed -- that there's real demand for comprehensive risk management that doesn't sacrifice upside potential," said Larry Kriesmer, co-founder.

Despite the rapid growth, the Measured Risk Portfolios team says its focus remains on performance, risk mitigation, and executing on the firm's longer-term ambitions.

The SynthEquity® ETF (SNTH) is available to investors through most major brokerage platforms. For more information or to view the fund's prospectus/summary prospectus, please call (844) 874-7383 or visit www.synthequityetf.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

About Measured Risk Portfolios

Founded in 2007, Measured Risk Portfolios is a fee-only, third-party money manager and the home of the proprietary SynthEquity® strategy. The firm specializes in redefining traditional investment risk through innovative, options-based portfolio construction.

Listed on NYSE Arca:SNTH

The fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus and summary prospectus contains this and other important information about the investment company, and it may be obtained by calling (844) 874-7383, or visiting www.SynthEquityETF.com. Read it carefully before investing.

*The Fund's principal investment strategies seek to provide a "floor" against significant market losses, generally targeting a maximum loss of approximately 15% one-year rolling period. However, actual losses during a year may vary based on market conditions and the composition of the Fund's options portfolio. While the Fund aims to limit losses to approximately 15% by the end of each rolling one year, there is no guarantee that it will achieve this target.

**The performance data quoted represents past performance and is no guarantee of future results. Investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted. For the most recent month-end and standardized performance, please call 958-935-1125 or visit the Fund's website at www.synthequityetf.com.

Referenced Index Risk. The Fund invests in options contracts that are based on the value of the Index (or in ETFs that track the Index's performance). This subjects the Fund to certain of the same risks as if it owned shares of companies that comprised the Index or an ETF that tracks the Index, even though it does not.

Fixed Income Investing Risks. The Fund will be subject to fixed income risks through its investments in U.S. Treasury securities. Changes in interest rates generally will cause the value of fixed-income and bond instruments held by Fund to vary inversely to such changes.

Derivatives Risk. Derivatives are financial instruments that derive value from the underlying reference asset or assets, such as stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, funds (including ETFs), interest rates or indexes.

High Portfolio Turnover Risk. The Fund may actively and frequently trade all or a significant portion of the Fund's holdings. A high portfolio turnover rate increases transaction costs, which may increase the Fund's expenses.

New Fund Risk. The Fund is a recently organized investment management company with no operating history. As a result, prospective investors do not have a track record or history on which to base their investment decisions.

Non-Diversification Risk. Although the Fund intends to invest in a variety of securities and instruments, the Fund is considered to be non-diversified, which means that it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than if it were a diversified fund.

Distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

