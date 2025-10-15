Doug Brown, Founder of Black Book Research, to Deliver Keynote at openEHR's EHRCON25 in Barcelona, Spain

EHRCON25, openEHR's flagship global conference on electronic health record innovation, will gather health IT leaders from across South America, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and Europe - the largest international event dedicated to advancing open, standards-based health data interoperability.

BARCELONA, ES / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2025 / Doug Brown, Founder of Black Book Research, will deliver the keynote address at openEHR's EHRCON25, the premier global event dedicated to open standards and interoperable health data. The conference, held October 16-17, 2025, in Barcelona, brings together policymakers, health system executives, and vendors from five continents to explore the next wave of digital transformation in healthcare.

Brown's keynote, titled "Identifying Global Growth Opportunities for openEHR Adoption in 2026 and Beyond," unveils new data from the Black Book openEHR Growth Forecast Report. The presentation identifies the regions, policies, and market conditions fueling the rapid expansion of openEHR worldwide.

Key Highlights from the Keynote

Policy is Destiny - Governments from Finland to Brazil are embedding openEHR into national digital health strategies, transforming policy into procurement power.

AI as the Accelerant - 61% of global CIOs now cite AI readiness as their leading driver for adopting openEHR, as structured archetypes enable more accurate and trustworthy analytics.

Global Growth Zones - Europe leads under the European Health Data Space; Latin America builds data federations; Asia-Pacific and Oceania leapfrog legacy models; and Africa pilots openEHR at national scale.

Breaking Barriers - Brown outlines strategies to close skills gaps, align standards, and overcome political and vendor resistance to sustained openEHR growth.

"We're entering the era of semantic interoperability where healthcare data becomes portable, machine-readable, and globally scalable," said Brown. "openEHR provides the foundation for this new layer of digital infrastructure. Through Black Book's expanding international healthcare IT research programs, we're documenting how open data architectures are catalyzing new business models, AI innovation, and cross-border collaboration across every major health economy. This transformation isn't only technical, it's ethical, ensuring that healthcare data serves patients and societies rather than proprietary systems."

The keynote will also reveal the 2026 Global Growth Opportunities Map for openEHR, pinpointing seven high-potential regions where policy, funding, and innovation converge to drive scalable adoption.

Conference Registration & Resources

Attendees can register for EHRCON25 at: https://www.openehr.org/events/ehrcon25

Following the event, slides, handouts, and the complete PDF report - "Global Growth Opportunities for openEHR 2026" - will be available for free download at: https://www.blackbookmarketresearch.com/events

Black Book Research, the leading global authority in healthcare technology and services market intelligence is the largest independent source of healthcare IT performance data and competitive benchmarking, Black Book serves health IT users, CIOs, and industry leaders across 110 countries. Its international research spans hundreds of EHR and healthcare IT vendors, offering deep insights into interoperability, digital health transformation, and emerging markets.

In addition to being a recognized leader in North American healthcare competitive intelligence, opinion mining, and user experience surveying, Black Book publishes the annual State of Global Healthcare Information Technology Report every January - a 500+ page reference resource relied upon by governments, payers, and providers worldwide. The firm's ongoing research also tracks the global expansion of revenue cycle management (RCM) IT, population health tools, and interoperability initiatives in both public and private health systems.

From hospital executives to national policymakers, Black Book's data-driven insights empower decision-makers to benchmark, plan, and lead healthcare's digital transformation with confidence. Download numerous industry in depth reports at no cost to industry stakeholders, media, investors and survey participants. For more information, visit: https://www.blackbookmarketresearch.com

SOURCE: Black Book Research

