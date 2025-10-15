Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.10.2025
15.10.2025 15:02 Uhr
Southwire Launches Third Annual Inclusion Report

CARROLLTON, GA / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2025 / This year marks a milestone for Southwire - our 75th anniversary. From Roy Richards, Sr.'s entrepreneurial vision to bring electric light to rural Georgia to a company that now stands strong with a legacy of excellence, the heart of our story remains the same: passion, innovation, integrity and a belief in doing things right.

While much has changed over the past 75 years, Southwire's commitment to inclusion has remained unwavering.

We're proud to launch our third annual Inclusion Report, showcasing our ongoing commitment to building a more inclusive organization and industry, shown through our key areas of focus on People Leaders, Inclusive Workforce, Employee Resource Groups, Reputation and Community, Equity and Governance and Value and Supply Chain.

From donating $1 million to inclusion-focused initiatives, to being named to Ethisphere's World's Most Ethical Companies® list, Southwire continues to operate responsibly and sustainably.

Our strong commitments to our communities, responsible and ethical sourcing and efforts to be an Extraordinary Place to Work for All ensures that we are focused on doing well, by doing good.

As we look to the next chapter, we remain wired for inclusion, wired for innovation and wired for progress. Together, we will continue building worth for our customers, communities and each other for generations to come.

To learn more about our progress and the people and programs driving inclusion at Southwire, we invite you to read the full Inclusion Report. It offers a deeper look at our commitments, achievements and continued journey. To read the report and learn more about Southwire's inclusion initiatives, visit https://southwire.com/inclusion.


View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Southwire on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Southwire
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/southwire
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Southwire



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/southwire-launches-third-annual-inclusion-report-1087107

