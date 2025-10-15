Fort Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2025) - OptimumBank (NYSE American: OPHC), South Florida based community bank, announced today that it will be presenting at the 19th annual Main Event on Monday, October 20th at 1:30 PT at the Hotel del Coronado in San Diego, California. Moishe Gubin, Chairman of the Board, will be giving the presentation.

"The Main Event is a culmination of over 25 years of hard work and passion for small company investing. There is no organization on planet Earth that cares more about small companies succeeding than LD. To be able to connect with our community in one of the most beautiful settings imaginable brings me considerable joy. We look forward to welcoming all of our patrons and ensuring that they have a wonderful time," stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro.

Moishe Gubin, Chairman of OptimumBank, stated, "OptimumBank has reached a point where our growth story is resonating well beyond Florida. The LD Micro Main Event is an ideal platform to share how our disciplined execution, strong balance sheet, and community-first model are fueling sustainable expansion. We're excited to engage with investors who recognize the opportunities ahead as we continue building long-term value."

Event: LD Micro Main Event XIX

Date: Monday, October 20th

Time: 1:30

Summary of LD Micro Main Event XIX

The 2025 LD Micro Main Event XIX will run from October 19th to the 21st at the Hotel del Coronado in San Diego, California.

The first day will consist of registration, keynote speakers, and some gorgeous views of the Pacific. It will be followed by two full days of company presentations and one-on-one investor meetings concluded with a closing reception.

This three-day event will feature around 120 companies, presenting in half-hour increments, and attending private meetings with investors.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank was founded in 2000 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, by a group of local Broward County businessmen determined to bring back true community banking amid the rise of out-of-state mega-banks. From its inception, the Bank invited local investors, both large and small, to participate in its growth and mission.

OptimumBank focuses on traditional, in-person banking for businesses and consumers across Florida, combining personal service with modern digital convenience-the "optimum" way to bank. Customers value the Bank's strong service orientation, reasonable fees, and deep expertise in real estate and commercial lending.

Committed to fostering economic development, OptimumBank continues to grow rapidly while maintaining its community-first values. Its financial solutions include Business Banking, Business Lending, SBA Lending Solutions, Treasury Management, and Personal Banking. OptimumBank is traded on the NYSE American under the symbol "OPHC."

About LD Micro

LD Micro is dedicated to being the definitive resource in the small-cap space. From its industry-recognized index and robust data to hosting some of the most influential events each year, LD Micro's mission is to provide unparalleled access and insight for those seeking the next generation of great companies.

