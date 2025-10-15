Dardanelle Gold Project located south of the prolific gold-silver-copper British Columbia's Golden Triangle.

Property underlain by the younger Bowser Lake Group and the Triassic to Jurassic volcanic rocks of the Hazelton Group formations, which host world-class deposits.

The Regional Geological setting suggests where the Project is potentially situated as part of the southern extension of the Golden Triangle mineralization setting.

Fairfax Partners re-engaged for 12 months to support corporate development and marketing.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2025) - Pluto Ventures Inc. (CSE: PLTO) ("Pluto" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an overview of the regional setting for its Dardanelle Gold Project, located near Terrace, British Columbia.

The Dardanelle property lies directly south of the Golden Triangle in British Columbia which is one of the most prolific exploration and mining districts in the world. The Golden Triangle has yielded some of Canada's largest gold and copper mines and deposits that are hosted within Triassic to Jurassic sedimentary and volcanic sequences including the Bowser Lake Group and the Hazelton Group. Dardanelle shares this highly prospective geological setting, positioning it as a potential southern extension of the Golden Triangle's mineralized corridor.

Figure 1. Dardanelle Project Location and BC Minfiles (Developed Prospect, Past Producer, & Producer) hosted in the Hazelton Group

Pluto Ventures is also pleased to announce it has re-engaged Fairfax Partners Inc. to provide investor relations and capital markets support for a 12-month term. The engagement includes a monthly fee of C$5,000 plus GST and provides for an investor marketing budget of up to C$400,000, to be deployed at the Company's discretion across digital marketing channels.

"Our technical team believes the Dardanelle property is geologically aligned to intercept similar or the same mineralizing systems that have hosted some of the Golden Triangle's most significant discoveries," said Lawrence Tsang, CEO of Pluto Ventures Inc. "By pairing this exceptional geological potential with an enhanced investor engagement strategy, Pluto is well positioned to deliver exploration progress and broader market visibility in 2025."

About Pluto Ventures

Pluto Ventures Inc. (CSE: PLTO) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of high-potential gold and polymetallic projects within the Canadian Cordillera. The Company's flagship Dardanelle Gold Project, located near Terrace, British Columbia, is prospective for gold, silver, copper, and zinc mineralization. Pluto is committed to advancing exploration through modern geological practices, sustainable operations, and community engagement.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements relating to the Company's exploration plans, the potential mineralization of the Dardanelle Project, investor relations activities, and the anticipated use of marketing budgets. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date such statements are made and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including capital markets conditions, exploration results, operating costs, and regulatory approvals. As a result, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

