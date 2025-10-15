Customers experience real-time value with Tanium Ask Agent which transforms IT operations and security by automating complex workflows with precision, scale and speed

Tanium, a leader in Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM), today announced Tanium Ask Agent, its first agentic AI experience designed to handle intelligent QA, provide insights and confidently execute endpoint changes all from a simple prompt.

This breakthrough innovation, harnessing real-time endpoint intelligence, dramatically improves operational efficiency and threat response. The Ask Agent combines continuous telemetry, contextual awareness and autonomous decision-making for real-time insights and actions. This ensures that every endpoint remains secure and operational, with human-in-the-loop oversight for control and accountability.

"IT needs agentic AI agents that understand each specific IT environment, provide thoughtful change management and that automate comprehensive and intelligent QA with automatic rollback if failures occur," said Orion Hindawi, co-founder and executive chairman at Tanium. "AI that learns from what's worked for other environments, steers you away from risky changes and partners with you to build resilience. That's Tanium AI, and it begins with Ask Agent."

Ask Agent introduces a new paradigm in operational efficiency by integrating AI-driven workflows directly into the Tanium platform. From data discovery and software management to dashboard summarization and embedded documentation, Ask Agent enables administrators to investigate, troubleshoot and remediate issues in a single streamlined experience.

Key capabilities of Tanium Ask Agent include:

Data Discovery: Accelerate investigation, troubleshooting and reporting with actionable insights that correlate data across multiple sources to uncover patterns and support complex use cases. Ask Agent guides teams with recommended prompts that drill down to source data, enabling faster root cause analysis and more informed decision-making.

Accelerate investigation, troubleshooting and reporting with actionable insights that correlate data across multiple sources to uncover patterns and support complex use cases. Ask Agent guides teams with recommended prompts that drill down to source data, enabling faster root cause analysis and more informed decision-making. Software Management: Reduce outdated or unauthorized tool usage by identifying and managing software and updates across endpoints. Ask Agent simplifies deployment through agent-driven automation and human-in-the-loop control, aligning changes with standardized, progressive ring-based processes. This empowers teams to maintain software hygiene while scaling operations efficiently and securely.

Reduce outdated or unauthorized tool usage by identifying and managing software and updates across endpoints. Ask Agent simplifies deployment through agent-driven automation and human-in-the-loop control, aligning changes with standardized, progressive ring-based processes. This empowers teams to maintain software hygiene while scaling operations efficiently and securely. Dashboard Summarization: Instantly understand key metrics using natural language summaries empowering IT and security analysts to act faster and make informed decisions with ease. Users can export summary reports to share insights across teams and stakeholders.

Instantly understand key metrics using natural language summaries empowering IT and security analysts to act faster and make informed decisions with ease. Users can export summary reports to share insights across teams and stakeholders. In-Console Documentation: Learn how to best use the Tanium platform with an intelligent assistant that surfaces contextual answers from user guides, summarizes complex concepts, highlights key steps and suggests best practices. Accelerate onboarding and troubleshooting with personalized insights and related topics all directly within the Tanium Console.

"Tanium Ask Agent empowers IT operations and security teams to overcome complex operations and security posture challenges through the simplicity of a natural language prompt," said Matt Quinn, chief technology officer at Tanium. "The agentic workflows for discovery and remediation are purpose-built to scale operational efficiency with the focus on outcomes, allowing specialized personnel to focus on more strategic initiatives."

Customers using Ask Agent have expressed strong enthusiasm for its capabilities, and their feedback highlights the tangible value it's already delivering across industries.

"What I anticipate will set Ask Agent apart is how it understands our environment and makes contextually aware recommendations aligned to product best practices it advises, adapts and gives us an easy button to take action," said Matthew Major, information security engineer at Myriad Genetics.

"Tanium Ask Agent makes AI practical for our team. It brings real-time expertise through natural language, removing the need to learn complex queries and allowing us to focus on delivering solutions," said Shareef Ellis, IT operations manager at PDS Health.

"I was excited to learn that we can interact with the Ask Agent in our native languages whether it's Spanish, German or Japanese. As a team with many non-native English speakers, this feature makes the console more user-friendly, and I expect will save our team hours every week," said Jose Luis Ruiz Ruiz, senior director endpoint automation at JLL.

Tanium Ask Agent is available to eligible Tanium Cloud customers in the U.S. Commercial and UK regions as part of the Tanium Core Platform. To enable access, customers must activate both "Tanium AI Features" and "Tanium Ask Agent" within the Platform Settings of the Tanium Console. Availability, licensing and pricing are subject to change.

To explore Tanium Ask Agent in action and discover how AI-powered endpoint intelligence can transform operations, please visit the website, view the demo, or join the team at Converge, November 17-20, 2025, in Orlando, FL and virtually. Held at the Orlando World Center Marriott, Converge brings together thousands of global IT and security professionals for four days of engaging keynotes, hands-on labs, breakout sessions, and certification opportunities.

About Tanium

Tanium Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM) offers the most comprehensive solution for intelligently managing endpoints across industries, providing capabilities for asset discovery and inventory, vulnerability management, endpoint management, incident response, risk and compliance, and digital employee experience. The platform supports more than 35 million endpoints worldwide, including 40% of the Fortune 100, delivering increasingly efficient operations and an improved security posture at scale, with confidence, and in real-time. For more information on The Power of Certainty, visit www.tanium.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Legal Disclaimer

The information described herein is for general informational purposes only. This information is not a commitment, warranty, offer, promise, or legal obligation for us to deliver any future products, features, or functionality, and is not intended to be, and shall not be deemed to be, incorporated into any contract. The actual timing of any product, feature, or functionality that is ultimately made available may be different from what is described.

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251015473338/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Press@tanium.com