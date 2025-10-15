Bitdefender Expands Access to PHASR, Delivering Advanced Protection that Stops Ransomware and Other Attacks Without Requiring Changes to Existing Security Environments

Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity leader, today announced the worldwide availability of GravityZone Proactive Hardening and Attack Surface Reduction (PHASR) as a standalone solution, making its groundbreaking preemptive security technology available to all organizations regardless of their existing endpoint protection (EPP) or endpoint detection and response (EDR) platforms they currently use.

Bitdefender GravityZone PHASR is the industry's first endpoint security solution to combine dynamic, behavior-based security hardening with real-time threat intelligence to proactively stop ransomware and living-off-the-land (LOTL) attacks. The standalone release enables businesses to seamlessly add powerful prevention security capabilities and significantly lower risk from excessive privileges, zero-day vulnerabilities, and third-party supply chain threats without disrupting operations or requiring a rip-and-replace of their current EPP or EDR tools.

According to Gartner®, "traditional reactive cybersecurity is not effective against the sophisticated AI-driven threats that target today's expanding and interconnected global attack surface. Preemptive AI-powered approaches, such as dynamic attack surface reduction (DASR), self-healing security and adaptive trust, are essential to prevent these evolving threats." The report continues: "By 2030, 60% of large enterprises will use dynamic attack surface reduction technologies-up from less than 10% in 2025-to preemptively reduce their attack surface and mitigate cyberthreat exposures."¹

This shift toward preemptive defense is what Bitdefender GravityZone PHASR is designed to deliver. Built on years of machine learning and AI innovation, PHASR creates real-time behavioral baselines across users, devices, and applications. It identifies anomalies in application usage, privilege levels, and data access-then automatically restricts only those tools and actions that deviate from known safe behavior. This provides security teams with precise control, allowing them to neutralize attacks before they escalate and bypass or disable EDR tools, all without increasing IT complexity or impacting productivity.

Key Benefits of the GravityZone PHASR standalone solution include:

Adds powerful preemptive security to current environments GravityZone PHASR, a true first-to-market preemptive security solution under Gartner's new DASR category, is now available as an add-on companion to any third-party EPP, EDR, or XDR solution-without requiring changes to existing security setups.

GravityZone PHASR dynamically restricts access to Living-Off-the-Land Binaries (LOLBins) and other legitimate tools commonly exploited in ransomware attacks before they can be misused. By tailoring defenses per system, PHASR prevents attackers from reusing the same techniques across environments, neutralizing repeatable, playbook-style intrusions and significantly reducing breach risk. Drastically reduces attack surfaces and alert fatigue GravityZone PHASR correlates user behavior with live threat intelligence and known attack vectors to define the optimal security configuration for each individual-shrinking the attack surface without compromising performance. Its precision reduces unnecessary alerts, helping lean security teams operate more efficiently while delivering fast, high-impact risk reduction with minimal effort.

"Businesses are facing a new generation of stealthy attacks that bypass traditional defenses by exploiting trusted tools and applications already present in their environments," said Andrei Florescu, president and general manager at Bitdefender Business Solutions Group. "With PHASR now available as a standalone solution, we're making our pioneering technology accessible to all organizations, giving security teams a preemptive, behavior-driven defense that dramatically reduces risk without requiring changes to their existing security operations."

Availability

Bitdefender GravityZone PHASR as a standalone solution is available now for businesses and channel partners. To learn more or schedule a demo, visit here.

¹Gartner, Emerging Tech Impact Radar: Global Attack Surface Grid, September 17, 2025, Luis Castillo, Tom Powledge, Esha Bhatia, Charanpal Bhogal, Isy Bangurah, Walker Black, Alfredo Ramirez IV, David Senf, Elizabeth Kim

Gartner is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

