HyperscalerGTM is a breakthrough innovation that bridges partner management and enables partners to sell solutions directly in cloud marketplaces through an integrated deal registration workflow

Impartner, the global leader in partner management and partner marketing automation, today announced the launch of HyperscalerGTM, a disruptive new solution that unifies the entire partner-to-cloud-marketplace journey.

For the first time ever, vendors can enable partners to register deals, collaborate with hyperscaler field teams, and transact directly in cloud marketplaces all from within a single, automated workflow. The result is a faster, simpler path from partner registration to closed marketplace revenue.

"HyperscalerGTM is the most significant advancement in partner automation in a decade," said Joe Wang, CEO of Impartner. "By integrating the deal registration process directly into hyperscaler marketplace transactions, we're giving vendors and their partners the ability to move opportunities from registration to revenue faster than ever before."

Developed in partnership and with technological support from Labra, the multi-cloud GTM acceleration and AWS Advanced Technology Partner, HyperscalerGTM connects Impartner's industry-leading PRM with Labra's native marketplace automation engine. This integration streamlines co-sell workflows, automates private offers, and synchronizes revenue data across AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform giving enterprises a unified view of every deal from registration to payout.

"This collaboration bridges the long-standing divide between channel, alliance, and hyperscaler motions," said Sridhar Adusumilli, CEO at Labra. "Together, we're helping vendors and partners cut deal-to-marketplace cycles by more than half, capture greater hyperscaler incentives, and eliminate the manual steps that slow cloud growth."

This launch marks the latest milestone in Impartner's mission to redefine partner experience and ecosystem monetization in the cloud era, allowing companies to fully realize the opportunities within cloud marketplaces.

HyperscalerGTM will be available on a subscription model with a base fee, plus transaction-based pricing that scales with adoption and growth. The new solution is available today as part of Impartner's early release window, with general availability beginning in November.

To learn more or schedule a demo, visit: impartner.com/hyperscalergtm

About Impartner

Impartner is the global leader in partner ecosystem management solutions, helping companies transform how they engage, enable, and grow their partner networks. With purpose-built technologies for partner relationship management (PRM) and partner marketing automation (PMA), Impartner empowers organizations to streamline operations, drive demand, and accelerate revenue by delivering measurable ROI from channel programs. Millions of partners across the globe rely on Impartner daily, making it the most widely adopted PRM platform in the world. From onboarding and guided journeys to performance insights and business planning, Impartner delivers automation and best practices that scale. Learn more at impartner.com

About Labra

Labra is a multi-cloud GTM acceleration platform and AWS Advanced Technology Partner that helps companies scale revenue across AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud marketplaces. Labra's automation engine simplifies marketplace listings, private offers, and co-sell execution, enabling frictionless transactions and faster time to revenue for software vendors and partners worldwide. Learn more at labra.io.

